Curriculum night introduces families to THS Published 3:07 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

1 of 5

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Students and parents recently had the opportunity to learn about what Thompson High School has to offer during Curriculum Night on Monday, Jan. 9.

The event was open to families of rising 9th-12th graders.

“We had hundreds of parents and students attend,” said Amanda Wilbanks, chief academic officer for Alabaster City Schools. “They were eager to ask questions after the information sessions and many classrooms had lines out the door.”

The annual event allows students to learn about graduation requirements, how to register for classes, dual enrollment opportunities and the wide variety of classes THS offers including advanced placement, career technical, fine arts and world languages.

Afterward, families were given the opportunity to visit the classrooms and teachers to learn more about the courses.

“Most parents had their students in attendance with them, which was a fantastic way for families to learn about the opportunities and make the best choices for them,” Wilbanks said. “Students really took advantage of visiting multiple classes with most staying through the entire event.”

Wilbanks expressed her gratitude for those that attended the event.

“I want to thank everyone who attended Curriculum Night, and I hope they learned more about the opportunities at Thompson High School,” she said. “Our students are fortunate in that they have an incredible array of courses, core and elective, from which to choose. Students leave THS ready to begin college, enter the workforce or join the military­—which is ultimately our goal of making all Alabaster City students ‘Champions of our Future.’”

Families with questions about course selection are asked to contact the grade level counselor, teachers or Wilbanks.

More information on Thompson High School can be found online at Acsboe.org/THS.