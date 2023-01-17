Anna Michele Vaughn Cahoon Published 10:57 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Anna Michele Vaughn Cahoon, age 58, of Pelham, passed away January 8, 2023. Anna was a member of Bluff Park United Methodist Church. She was an avid quilter and bird watcher. She had a special love for humming birds. She was a great meme to her grandchildren, devoted wife to her husband, Keith and wonderful mother to her children, Micheal and Anna.

Michele had so much love and respect for all first responders: Police, Fire, EMS, Dispatchers and many more.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Evelyn Vaughn; son Micheal Vaughn, father-in-law Robert H. Cahoon and bro-in-law Gene Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Keith Cahoon; daughter Anna Reeves (Adam); grandchildren Evelyn and Victoria Reeves; birth mother Frances Perkins (Larry) deceased; brother David Vaughn; sister Amanda Perkins (Jimmy Henson); mother-in-law Elizabeth Cahoon; sister-in-laws Cathy Brown (John); Kim Smith (Scott); bro-in-law Kirk Cahoon (Bart Ferguson); a host of nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, at Peoples Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Kevin Payne officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her honor.