Arrest reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10 Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10.

Alabaster

Jan. 3

-Alexis Prewitt, 22, of Maylene, harassment.

Jan. 4

-Taylor Elizabeth Yongue, 19, of Alabaster, harassing communications.

-Patricia Joice Pressley, 21, of Sylacauga, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Angela Nicole Peal, 38, of Sylacauga, larceny/theft 0 theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Jan. 5

-Brandon Wayne Davidson, 38, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Steven Brett Nix, 28, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Jan. 6

-Leslie Anne Carroll, 38, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Jan. 7

-Joseph Edward Cockrell, 26, of Anniston, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-Richard Deandre Cammon, 37, of Tuscaloosa, failing to appear (traffic) fail proof insurance/expired tag.

Jan. 8

-Ashlie Nicole Haynes, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Calera

Dec. 21

-Fernando Gonzalez Maldonado, 46, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 22

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 37, bail jumping second.

-Hunter Paul Greer, 27, failing to appear – DUI first degree and failing to appear – open container.

-Michael Patrick Brown, 39, driving under the influence combined substance.

-Kendrick McCoy, 39, assault third degree.

Dec. 23

-Zachery David Miller, 25, agency assist.

-Laith Abdallah Bawaneh, 43, domestic violence 3rd harassment.

Dec. 24

-Sam Douglas Brooks, Jr., 54, FTA domestic violence 3rd harassment.

-Eclison Eieso Evaso, 23, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

-Luis Quevedo Asisclo, 22, public intoxication.

Dec. 25

-Jesse Hernandez, 25, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 27

-Zachery Taylor Stevens, 30, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – improper lights.

Dec. 29

-DeAndrew Terrell Jackson, 35, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Cory LaByran, 39, domestic violence assault 3 and domestic violence criminal mischief 3.

Dec. 30

-Malachi Jeremiah Borum, 19, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 1

-Lucia Guadalupe Vazquez Rios, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jacob Michael Lurker, 22, agency assist.

-Long Kim Quach, 56, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 2

-Tonya Ann Wallace, 46, FTA – theft of property 4th.

Jan. 3

-Kendall DeShun Ramsey, 23, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Bruce Edward Lovejoy, 45, public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Jan. 5

-Andraius Dion Burns, 38, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree, FTA – open container, FTA – driver’s license not in possession and FTA – driving while revoked.

-Reanna Dale Slankard, 21, bail jumping second degree.

-William Michael Allen, 50, FTA – switched tag.

-Jennifer Lynn Neff, 46, FTA – illegal possession of prescription medication.

-Jaavion D’Wayne Munford, 20, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Courtney Briana Bivins, 28, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – child restraint.

-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 31, agency assist.

Jan. 6

-James Dangelo Hanna, Jr., 25, FTA – driving without first obitaining.

-Janathom Lorenzo Ordell Thomas, 45, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag.

Jan. 8

-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, FTA driving without first obtaining.

-Tydus Donta Mahone, 41, FTA failure to obey police officer/fireman.

-Darail Curtis Hudson, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.

Helena

Jan. 7

-Jon S. Hildreth, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Jan. 5

-Alexander Austen Love, 23, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest.

-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 31, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 6

-Brian Thomas Greene, 45, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Cansas Shea Lodge, 43, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Jo Linda Payton, 40, of Shelby, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 10

-Christina Isabel Garcia, 23, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Angela Shuttlesworth, 39, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Jan. 1

-Francisco Hernandez Arceo, 51, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Vanessa Alvarez, 20, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.

Jan. 2

-James Lee, 37, of Jackson, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Vincent Davis, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 3

-Chad Fetherolf, 40, of Bentonville, Ark., domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications.

Jan. 4

-Joshua Winfield, 29, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffi c- FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 5

-Krystle Missildine, 33, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed limits in construction zones.

-Robin Day, 46, of Brookwood, traffic – NSB no seat belt, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc., and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in vehicle.

-Jeremy Calhoun, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – reckless endangerment, endangering welfare of child and driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-William King, 29, of Homewood, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Luis Gomez, 33, of Pelham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage, traffic – ST switched tag, traffic – no liability insurance, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 6

-James Bell, 55, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Alison Waller, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Erick Ramon Ferreira, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speeding.