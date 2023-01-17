Arrest reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10
Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10.
Alabaster
Jan. 3
-Alexis Prewitt, 22, of Maylene, harassment.
Jan. 4
-Taylor Elizabeth Yongue, 19, of Alabaster, harassing communications.
-Patricia Joice Pressley, 21, of Sylacauga, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Angela Nicole Peal, 38, of Sylacauga, larceny/theft 0 theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Jan. 5
-Brandon Wayne Davidson, 38, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Steven Brett Nix, 28, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Jan. 6
-Leslie Anne Carroll, 38, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Jan. 7
-Joseph Edward Cockrell, 26, of Anniston, FTA – theft of property 4th.
-Richard Deandre Cammon, 37, of Tuscaloosa, failing to appear (traffic) fail proof insurance/expired tag.
Jan. 8
-Ashlie Nicole Haynes, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Calera
Dec. 21
-Fernando Gonzalez Maldonado, 46, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 22
-Derrick Allen Eddins, 37, bail jumping second.
-Hunter Paul Greer, 27, failing to appear – DUI first degree and failing to appear – open container.
-Michael Patrick Brown, 39, driving under the influence combined substance.
-Kendrick McCoy, 39, assault third degree.
Dec. 23
-Zachery David Miller, 25, agency assist.
-Laith Abdallah Bawaneh, 43, domestic violence 3rd harassment.
Dec. 24
-Sam Douglas Brooks, Jr., 54, FTA domestic violence 3rd harassment.
-Eclison Eieso Evaso, 23, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
-Luis Quevedo Asisclo, 22, public intoxication.
Dec. 25
-Jesse Hernandez, 25, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 27
-Zachery Taylor Stevens, 30, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – improper lights.
Dec. 29
-DeAndrew Terrell Jackson, 35, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Cory LaByran, 39, domestic violence assault 3 and domestic violence criminal mischief 3.
Dec. 30
-Malachi Jeremiah Borum, 19, possession of marijuana second degree.
Jan. 1
-Lucia Guadalupe Vazquez Rios, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Jacob Michael Lurker, 22, agency assist.
-Long Kim Quach, 56, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 2
-Tonya Ann Wallace, 46, FTA – theft of property 4th.
Jan. 3
-Kendall DeShun Ramsey, 23, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Bruce Edward Lovejoy, 45, public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 5
-Andraius Dion Burns, 38, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree, FTA – open container, FTA – driver’s license not in possession and FTA – driving while revoked.
-Reanna Dale Slankard, 21, bail jumping second degree.
-William Michael Allen, 50, FTA – switched tag.
-Jennifer Lynn Neff, 46, FTA – illegal possession of prescription medication.
-Jaavion D’Wayne Munford, 20, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Courtney Briana Bivins, 28, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – child restraint.
-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 31, agency assist.
Jan. 6
-James Dangelo Hanna, Jr., 25, FTA – driving without first obitaining.
-Janathom Lorenzo Ordell Thomas, 45, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag.
Jan. 8
-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, FTA driving without first obtaining.
-Tydus Donta Mahone, 41, FTA failure to obey police officer/fireman.
-Darail Curtis Hudson, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.
Helena
Jan. 7
-Jon S. Hildreth, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Jan. 5
-Alexander Austen Love, 23, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest.
-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 31, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 6
-Brian Thomas Greene, 45, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Cansas Shea Lodge, 43, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Jo Linda Payton, 40, of Shelby, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 10
-Christina Isabel Garcia, 23, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Angela Shuttlesworth, 39, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Jan. 1
-Francisco Hernandez Arceo, 51, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Vanessa Alvarez, 20, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.
Jan. 2
-James Lee, 37, of Jackson, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Vincent Davis, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Jan. 3
-Chad Fetherolf, 40, of Bentonville, Ark., domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications.
Jan. 4
-Joshua Winfield, 29, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffi c- FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Jan. 5
-Krystle Missildine, 33, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed limits in construction zones.
-Robin Day, 46, of Brookwood, traffic – NSB no seat belt, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc., and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in vehicle.
-Jeremy Calhoun, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – reckless endangerment, endangering welfare of child and driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-William King, 29, of Homewood, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Luis Gomez, 33, of Pelham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage, traffic – ST switched tag, traffic – no liability insurance, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Jan. 6
-James Bell, 55, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Alison Waller, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Erick Ramon Ferreira, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speeding.