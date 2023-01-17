Arrest reports for for Dec. 2 through Jan. 4
Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2 through Jan. 4.
Alabaster
Dec. 12
-Adam Paul Bernier, 38, of Verbena, driving under the influence combined substance.
-Totonio Jermaine Timmons, 38, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Christopher Jackson Carlee, 38, of Columbiana, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled.
Dec. 13
-Adelfo Martinez-Ruiz, 24, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th shoplifting.
-Kelsey Renee Smith, 30, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Michael Golden, Jr., 44, of Alabaster, harassing communications.
Dec. 14
-Erick Steven Ortiz Coto, 28, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Charles Leland Hodges, 31, of Hoover, public intoxication.
-Quaran Raunseti Anumene, 46, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Roxana Elizabeth Ardon, 29, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Dec. 16
-Jeffrey Ray Snow, 60, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Ebony Nicole Wright, 36, of Calera, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.
Dec. 18
-George Michale Perkins, III, 39, of Bayou La Batra, Ala., disorderly conduct.
Dec. 19
-Jeremy William Phillips, 36, of Chelsea, public intoxication.
Dec. 20
-Johannes Engelbert Bustos, 20, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.
-Shondria Anjanek McShan, 41, of Montgomery, possession of burglary tools and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Deboriah Shadrell Scott, 35, of Montgomery, possession of burglary tools and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Shadricka Shunta Scott, 28, of Montgomery, possession of burglary tools and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
Dec. 21
-Shanice Nicole Blackmon, 34, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500.
Dec. 22
-Raegan Hope McHugh, 18, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Patrick Keyon Watts, 31, of Huntsville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500.
Dec. 24
-Kaden Isaiah Carter, 19, of Alabaster, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Brandy Jean Pike, 32, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Kelly Nicole James, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Dec. 27
-Christina Louise Goodwin, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jamie Mahoney, 49, of Ware, MA, public intoxication.
-Jacqui Lloyd Johnson, 38, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Dec. 28
-Meghan Linn Shiers, 29, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500.
-David Michael Ritz, 56, of Montevallo, driving under the influence combined substance.
-Alethea Rena Thompson, 43, of Fairfield, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.
-Kathleen M. Wells, 45, of Maylene, public intoxication.
-Matthew Ryan Parten, 36, of Auburn, public intoxication.
-Eber Juaquin Ontiveros, 24, of Alabaster, firearms license required.
-Amber Charisse Ellison, 40, of Alabaster, fierce, dangerous and vicious dogs and animals and animals at large.
Dec. 29
-Michael Nathaniel Adams, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Michael Ladd Richardson-Halom, 26, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Brenda Lashay Marsh, 35, of Maylene, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Dec. 30
-Shantobian Kantelle Hill, 40, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal tampering second degree and possession of marijuana first degree.
-Justin Case Ryan, 37, of Madacascar, Ala., public intoxication and assault with bodily fluids.
Jan. 2
-Alonzo Pierre Brown, 56, of Birmingham, FTA – speeding 25MPH over limit and FTA – driving while license revoked.
Columbiana
Dec. 2
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 3
-Micah Keaton Green, 30, DUI – any substances.
Dec. 7
-Terry Fred Miller, 64, DC disorderly conduct/disturning peace/affray.
Dec. 11
-Julio Garcia Tolentino, 62, driving under the influence (alcohol).
Dec. 12
-Terry Dewayne Barber, 51, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – obstructed windshield/window.
Dec. 13
-Justina Leona Stafford, 34, FTA – speed and FTA – driving while suspended.
-Amelia McKnight, 48, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – speeding.
-Austin O’Neal Skipper, 28, FTA – driving while suspended.
Dec. 15
-Dana Charlene Hodges, 47, FTA – driving while revoked.
-Robert Ray Waite, 61, failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 43, theft of property 4th.
Dec. 16
-Michael Scott Thompson, 32, failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Allan Wayne Crump, Jr., 46, FTA – driving while license revoked and FTA – failure to register vehicle.
Dec. 19
-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 23, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.
Dec. 20
-Gene Lee Bizek, 49, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Dec. 21
-Brandon Keith Weathers, 40, theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Justin Case Ryan, 37, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Dec. 24
-Samantha June Carlee, 36, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Dec. 26
-Erwin Lederrick Smith, 41, theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Dec. 28
-Steven Kyle Muir, 38, FTA – failure to appear.
Dec. 31
-Kimberly Ann Price, 42, methamphetamine – possess and DPD possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena
Dec. 27
-Benjamin Lawson Hines, 22, probation violation.
-Kolby Drake Jackson, 36, domestic violence third degree.
Dec. 30
-Johnny Lee Chamblee, 50, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
Montevallo
Dec. 27
-Erek Dewayne Johnson, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Bryant Jeorge Gilmore, agency assist arrest.
Dec. 28
-Catherine Dunn, appears in public place under the influence and obstructing police – DC failure to obey a police officer.
Dec. 29
-Larry Montoya Estrada, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Dec. 30
-Lakeisha Oshea Goode, 36, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence and public place – DC disorderly conduct.
Jan. 1
-Luis Armando Galvez Rodriguez, 43, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 2
-Erica Sophelia King, 39, of Calera, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Mark Lee Massey, 36, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs – PDP possession drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Ashley Suzanne Davis, 34, of Maylene, dangerous drugs – PDP possession of drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Erin Elizabeth Odom, 19, of Jones, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 4
-Stanton Blaine Williams, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Dec. 25
-Adriana Eisenberg, 21, of Chelsea, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
Dec. 27
-Drakarr Morris, 29, Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault) and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
-Dennis McNeely, 66, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc., traffic – follow too close and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Barry Pearman, 38, of Gardendale, traffic – expired licenses.
-Drakarr Morris, 29, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault) and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.