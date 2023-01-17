Arrest reports for for Dec. 2 through Jan. 4 Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2 through Jan. 4.

Alabaster

Dec. 12

-Adam Paul Bernier, 38, of Verbena, driving under the influence combined substance.

-Totonio Jermaine Timmons, 38, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Christopher Jackson Carlee, 38, of Columbiana, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled.

Dec. 13

-Adelfo Martinez-Ruiz, 24, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

-Kelsey Renee Smith, 30, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Michael Golden, Jr., 44, of Alabaster, harassing communications.

Dec. 14

-Erick Steven Ortiz Coto, 28, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Charles Leland Hodges, 31, of Hoover, public intoxication.

-Quaran Raunseti Anumene, 46, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Roxana Elizabeth Ardon, 29, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Dec. 16

-Jeffrey Ray Snow, 60, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Ebony Nicole Wright, 36, of Calera, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.

Dec. 18

-George Michale Perkins, III, 39, of Bayou La Batra, Ala., disorderly conduct.

Dec. 19

-Jeremy William Phillips, 36, of Chelsea, public intoxication.

Dec. 20

-Johannes Engelbert Bustos, 20, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.

-Shondria Anjanek McShan, 41, of Montgomery, possession of burglary tools and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Deboriah Shadrell Scott, 35, of Montgomery, possession of burglary tools and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Shadricka Shunta Scott, 28, of Montgomery, possession of burglary tools and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Dec. 21

-Shanice Nicole Blackmon, 34, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500.

Dec. 22

-Raegan Hope McHugh, 18, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Patrick Keyon Watts, 31, of Huntsville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500.

Dec. 24

-Kaden Isaiah Carter, 19, of Alabaster, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Brandy Jean Pike, 32, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Kelly Nicole James, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Dec. 27

-Christina Louise Goodwin, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jamie Mahoney, 49, of Ware, MA, public intoxication.

-Jacqui Lloyd Johnson, 38, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Dec. 28

-Meghan Linn Shiers, 29, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500.

-David Michael Ritz, 56, of Montevallo, driving under the influence combined substance.

-Alethea Rena Thompson, 43, of Fairfield, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.

-Kathleen M. Wells, 45, of Maylene, public intoxication.

-Matthew Ryan Parten, 36, of Auburn, public intoxication.

-Eber Juaquin Ontiveros, 24, of Alabaster, firearms license required.

-Amber Charisse Ellison, 40, of Alabaster, fierce, dangerous and vicious dogs and animals and animals at large.

Dec. 29

-Michael Nathaniel Adams, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Michael Ladd Richardson-Halom, 26, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Brenda Lashay Marsh, 35, of Maylene, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Dec. 30

-Shantobian Kantelle Hill, 40, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal tampering second degree and possession of marijuana first degree.

-Justin Case Ryan, 37, of Madacascar, Ala., public intoxication and assault with bodily fluids.

Jan. 2

-Alonzo Pierre Brown, 56, of Birmingham, FTA – speeding 25MPH over limit and FTA – driving while license revoked.

Columbiana

Dec. 2

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 3

-Micah Keaton Green, 30, DUI – any substances.

Dec. 7

-Terry Fred Miller, 64, DC disorderly conduct/disturning peace/affray.

Dec. 11

-Julio Garcia Tolentino, 62, driving under the influence (alcohol).

Dec. 12

-Terry Dewayne Barber, 51, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – obstructed windshield/window.

Dec. 13

-Justina Leona Stafford, 34, FTA – speed and FTA – driving while suspended.

-Amelia McKnight, 48, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – speeding.

-Austin O’Neal Skipper, 28, FTA – driving while suspended.

Dec. 15

-Dana Charlene Hodges, 47, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Robert Ray Waite, 61, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 43, theft of property 4th.

Dec. 16

-Michael Scott Thompson, 32, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Allan Wayne Crump, Jr., 46, FTA – driving while license revoked and FTA – failure to register vehicle.

Dec. 19

-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 23, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.

Dec. 20

-Gene Lee Bizek, 49, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Dec. 21

-Brandon Keith Weathers, 40, theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Justin Case Ryan, 37, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Dec. 24

-Samantha June Carlee, 36, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Dec. 26

-Erwin Lederrick Smith, 41, theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Dec. 28

-Steven Kyle Muir, 38, FTA – failure to appear.

Dec. 31

-Kimberly Ann Price, 42, methamphetamine – possess and DPD possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena

Dec. 27

-Benjamin Lawson Hines, 22, probation violation.

-Kolby Drake Jackson, 36, domestic violence third degree.

Dec. 30

-Johnny Lee Chamblee, 50, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Montevallo

Dec. 27

-Erek Dewayne Johnson, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Bryant Jeorge Gilmore, agency assist arrest.

Dec. 28

-Catherine Dunn, appears in public place under the influence and obstructing police – DC failure to obey a police officer.

Dec. 29

-Larry Montoya Estrada, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Dec. 30

-Lakeisha Oshea Goode, 36, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence and public place – DC disorderly conduct.

Jan. 1

-Luis Armando Galvez Rodriguez, 43, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 2

-Erica Sophelia King, 39, of Calera, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Mark Lee Massey, 36, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs – PDP possession drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Ashley Suzanne Davis, 34, of Maylene, dangerous drugs – PDP possession of drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Erin Elizabeth Odom, 19, of Jones, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 4

-Stanton Blaine Williams, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Dec. 25

-Adriana Eisenberg, 21, of Chelsea, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Dec. 27

-Drakarr Morris, 29, Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault) and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

-Dennis McNeely, 66, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc., traffic – follow too close and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Barry Pearman, 38, of Gardendale, traffic – expired licenses.

