Divorces for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31, 2022:

-Hayley M. Leeper, of Shelby, and James H. Leeper, of Shelby.

-Michael David Foster, Jr., of Pelham, and Nannette Marie Foster, of Alabaster.

-Anna Grace Head-Wood, of Columbiana, and Jonathan Daniel Wood, of Irondale.

-Laura Watson, of Birmingham, and Richard Andrews, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Sondra Yvette Williams Scott of Calera, and Bobby Wayne Scott, Sr., of Calera.

-Charles Darren McGairty, of Helena, and Kristi Teree McGairty, of Leeds.

-Kenyetta Poe Robinson, of Tuscaloosa, and Onassis Laneal Robinson, of Calera.

-Joy Dayanna Hopson Hulsey, of Calera, and William Taylor Hulsey, of Calera.

-LaQuoyah McDaniel, of Hoover, and Ikenna Keazor, of Hoover.

-Chara Chua, of Columbiana, and Marvin Shelley, of Columbiana.

-Frederick D. Lindsey, of Helena, and Tiesha R. Lindsey, of Helena.

-Richie Keith Vines, of Pelham, and Annette Marie Vines, of Pelham.

-Cassandra Dunnam, of Birmingham, and Grant Koby Dunnam, of Shelby.

-David Porter, of Montevallo, and Shirley Diane Porter, of Montevallo.

-Mariyam Javed, of Birmingham, and Bennie Matthew Carter, of Alabaster.

-Lora Yeager-Smith, of Calera, and Russell Smith, of Chelsea.

-Derrick Leland Davis, of Shelby, and Michele Kampinnen Davis, of Shelby.

-Jason Franklin Gardner, of Chelsea and Chantelle Amanda Gardner, of Pelham.

-Alexander Friedl, of Birmingham, and Natasha Marie Friedl, of Birmingham.

-Stephanie Schlueter, of Alabaster, and David A. Schlueter, of Helena.

-Marsha Mary Majors, of Chelsea, and Charles Todd Majors, of Chelsea.

-Kathleen Lyons Machtolff, of Birmingham, and Andrew Justin Machtolff, of Birmingham.

-Rebecca Elizabeth Chandler, of Alabaster, and Thomas Duane Chandler, of Hayden.

-Lori Ann Junck, of Birmingham, and Kevin Lee Junck, of Birmingham.

-Stormie Leigh Speaks, of Hoover, and Caleb Michael Hamilton, of Blountsville.

-Victor Scott Moore, of Wilsonville, and Rebecca Denise Moore, of Wilsonville.

-Kaylin Madison Basham, of Chelsea, and William Scott Basham, of Attalla.

-Megan Ricks Barnett, of Chelsea, and William Troy Barnett, of Campbellsville, Ky.

-Elizabeth Con Horton, of Columbiana, and Charles Brandon, Horton, of Columbiana.

-Wesley Allen Howard, of Sterrett, and Hope Alyson Herrod, of Sterrett.

-Sandra Lisseth Rivas, of Alabaster, and Adan Hernandez-Flores, of Leeds.

-Khanh Ngo Thuy Le, of Auburn, and Kevin Minh Tam Huynh, of Helena.

-Tina Tyminski Jacobs, of Calera, and Kenneth Wayne Jacobs, of Calera.

-Amy Hubbard-Smith, of Alabaster, and John Felton Smith, of Alabaster.

-Melanie Chandler, of Birmingham, and Arlington Thomas Chandler, III, of Birmingham.

-Christopher Heinisch, of Helena, and Krista Henry Heinisch, of Helena.

-Arthur Wilder, Jr., of Calera, and Mary Wilder, of Birmingham.