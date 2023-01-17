James “Jimmy” Henry Holcombe Published 9:50 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

James “Jimmy” Henry Holcombe, of Columbiana, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the age of 86. A visitation will be held at Bolton Funeral Home on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9:30AM. A funeral service will follow at 10:30AM. John Holcombe and Isom Dawson will be presiding.

He was preceded in death by his sons: Mike Holcombe and Kerry Holcombe. He is survived by his wife: Ruby Holcombe; his son: John Mark Holcombe (Vicky); his two grandchildren: John and Nicole; 2 great grandchildren; his brother: Bobby Holcombe (Betty).

