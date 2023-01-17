Kenneth Edward Pinkerton, 60, Published 10:07 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Kenneth Edward Pinkerton, 60, of Alabaster, Alabama passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Ken began work as a Mechanical Draftsman directly out of high school in 1981. Over the years his career path eventually led to his position as Operations Manager for DXP Enterprises, formerly Process Machinery, where he was able to excel and enjoy sharing his knowledge.

Ken enjoyed anything with an engine, especially if it had the ability to go fast. He found great pleasure in helping his family and friends with all of their technical problems and any dog could make this serious guy turn tender hearted in seconds. In recent days his family has found his sentimental side as he kept every piece of his children’s artwork, cards and notes from family and friends.

He was the father of two amazing children, Erin Roberson (Brian), Robby Pinkerton (Leslie), the son of Carol Killingsworth, and John Pinkerton (deceased), the brother of Linda Davis (Blaine) and the friend of many, especially his closest, Keith Karr.

A Memorial Service will be held at The Connection Church (3135 Oaky Mountain State Park Road, Pelham, AL 35124) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:30. Visitation with family and friends begins at 2:30.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions to uabmedicine.org>give CARDIOVASCULAR/THORACIC SURGERY DR. ROBERT CERFOLIO RESEARCH and/or RED CROSS blood supply donation would be appreciated by the family.