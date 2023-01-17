Land transactions for Dec. 14 through Dec. 20 Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Dec. 14 through Dec. 20.

Dec. 14

-Caitlin Cleary to Andrew Leiland Jones, for $375,000, for Lot 25 in Kerry Downs.

-DAL Properties LLC to Mark P. Southerland, for $704,400, for Lot 915 in Windstone Phase 9.

-DAL Properties LLC to Donald Leonard Reilly, for $515,000, for Lot 2482 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Daniel O. Lightfoot to Herman Tureaud, for $400,000, for Lot 88 in Bent Creek Subdivision Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Joanne R. Irwin to Mollye Nardi, for $328,000, for Lot 57 in Old Mill Trace.

-James Martindale to RDK LLC, for $216,500, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Patricio Hilario Grado Miranda to Claudia Lorena Grado Lopez, for $109,700, for Lot 5 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-Thomas Harris to Thomas K. Harris, for $272,200, for Lot 109 in Holland Lakes Sector 1.

-Virgle Allen Bussey to Helen H. Crocker, for $248,000, for Lot 62 in Lacoosa Estates.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Kyle F. Phillips, for $375,000, for Lot 404 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector Amended Map.

-Jharmon Construction LLC to Alma Elizabeth Horn, for $277,500, for Lot 71 in Greenfield Sector 2.

-Calvin Lovelady to Braily Lovelady, for $108,480, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles Stutler to Rosa M. Rodriguez Vasquez, for $128,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Wilmont Subdivision.

-Joshua Chad White to Adam B. Hope, for $175,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Gloria J. Merritt to Melissa Marie Naccari, for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Merritt Family Subdivision.

-Lisa Roberson Creel to Frank Bradley Keith, for $135,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to John K. Frazier, for $675,339, for Lot 4306 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Allen Gore to Lawrence Gemmill, for $28,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Thomas E. Speagle to Anthony Victor Cicotti, for $70,000, for Lot 3 in Lake Meadows Estates Final Plat.

Dec. 15

-Patti Richardson to William F. Fleagle, for $35,000, for Lot 14 in Paradise Point Sector Two.

-Rebecca Smith to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $153,200, for Lot 15 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Carlos D. Hall to Samuel A. Matthews, for $324,000, for Lot 73 in Waterstone Phase 2.

-Anthony Victor Cicotti to Ofelia B. Del Rosario, for $215,000, for Lot 1 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-James Edward Dean to Charlie Guinn West, for $142,720, for Lot 9 in J C Lacey’s Subdivision.

-Alyssa Lynn Hansen to Robert W. Baumgartner, for $15,000, for Lot 17 in Silverlead Phase 2.

-Kim E. Miller to Jordan Garret Pugh, for $250,000, for Lot 5 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Jay S. Bishop to Timothy Cullinane, for $179,000, for Lot 79 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.

-Verne McCabe to Christopher Van Vuren, for $436,000, for Lot 105 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Cae Davis Allen to Brian Bell, for $100,000, for Lots 40, 41 and 42 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 and 2.

-Elizabeth H. Humphries to Margaret K. Parrish, for $597,500, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Nancee T. Oliver to Jerry R. Lewis, for $220,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Western Properties LLC to Todd G. Hansel, for $150,000, for Lot 5 in J H Dunstons Map of the Town of Calera.

-Emily G. Keith to John Noland, for $440,000, for Lot 310 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Dale Hamm to Amanda Putterie, for $55,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-David H. Lancaster to Holt Properties Group LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 34 in Apache Ridge Fifth Sector.

-Tanner Thomas to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $137,500, for Lot 11 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

Dec. 16

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Carlos Agea Macias, for $798,364, for Lot 1306 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Michael Hain to Barkley 101 LLC, for $257,000, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Melinda K. De La Cruz to Melinda Kay De La Cruz, for $512,500, for Lot 1156 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-Frank Matherson to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $177,400, for Lot 8 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Carol Lavell Pless to Thomas Whitten, for $269,900, for Lot 464 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Harrison Price to Adela Sermeno Aguilar, for $140,800, for Lot 1 in M&D Acres.

-Juan Gomez Gobin to Brenna Munoz, for $280,500, for Lot 22 in Chaparral First Sector Phase II.

-Lauren Ashley Wingo to Andrew Ted Wing, for $215,000, for Lot 42 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Marjorie G. Cole to David A. Garcia, for $1,297,990, for Lot 1071 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Thomas R. Gaskins to William Hendricks, for $339,000, for Lot 27 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Springs.

-Marcha Motes to Marcha Motes, for $150,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Winston Leroy Shields to Dexter Montgomery, for $10,320, for Lot 7 in Nickerson Addition to Alabaster.

-Richard Price to Lorrie J. Thomas, for $199,900, for Lot 329 in Waterford Village Sector 2.

-Mike J. Inmon to Mike J. Inmon, for $10,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Century Revitalization Group LLC to Rafael Moreira, for $164,900, for Lot 16-1 in Windhover a Condominium Amended Map.

-Karen Huffman to Michael Ross Lawley, for $179,900, for Lot 18AA in Paradise Cove Phase 1 Resurvey of Lot 18A.

-Stoney Ridge Development Corporation to City of Alabaster, for $75,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Harold F. Hand to William Greene, for $270,000, for Lot 1 in Southwind First Sector.

-John David Lee to Connie Jones, for $267,638, for property in Section 17, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Janice Ruth Fielder Cates to Kim Phuong Thi Lenguyen, for $234,000, for Lot 45 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Nancysu Richter to Andres Villegas Chavez, for $255,000, for Lot 3 in Fall Acres Third Sector.

-Tracey Jordan to R. Anthony Duke, for $10,000, for Lot 6 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Robert D. Howell to Denise L. Lovell, for $351,000, for Lot 347 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Stella H. Watkins to Camden B. Spinks, for $444,200, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brian Douglas Hayes, for $638,914, for Lot 22 in Henley Sector 1.

-Janiece Martin Beinke to Taelar Holland, for $265,000, for Lot 51 in High Ridge Village Phase 1.

-Joseph B. Luttrell to Adeniyi F. Koiki, for $735,000, for Lot 7 in Bridgelake Addition to Riverchase.

Dec. 19

-Michael Rothbard to Jermy Jett, for $625,000, for Lot 2715 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector an Eddleman Community.

-Kim Giordano to Janice H. Tinin, for $512,000, for Lot 106 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood.

-Dale Gamble to Howle Properties LLC, for $420,000, for Lot 21 in Sunrise Cove.

-Virginia A. Bragg to Tyrone Jones, for $255,250, for Lot 35 in Marengo Sector One.

-Adam Allen Austin to Adam Allen Austin, for $459,400, for Lot 12 in Country Club Village Resurvey No. 1.

-Victoria B. Graham to David Rittle, for $434,900, for Lot 1055 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Tacala LLC to CGP Birmingham TB LLC, for $2,700,000, for Lot 1 in Tacala Valleydale.

-Al Jackson to Tanner H. Thomas, for $254,000, for Lot 33 in Southfield Gardens.

-Clyde A. Wyatt to Clyde Allen Wyatt, for $199,200, for Lot 37 in Scottsdale First Addition.

-Johnny Sneed to Johnny Sneed, for $10,160, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Johnny Sneed to Johnny Sneed, for $45,920, for Lots 5, 7, 8 and 9 in Owens Cove.

-Naveen K. Savaram to Peyton Tyler Montgomery, for $289,900, for Lot 1 in Indian Valley 1st Sector.

-Micah Harris to Harold Farnum Hand, for $303,000, for Lot 212 in Willow Oaks.

-Eric Vanaller Sturtevant to Donna P. Harris Hill, for $599,900, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector Phase 3.

-Eloise Blankenship to Robert Brandon Salser, for $100,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to William A. Myers, for $461,272, for Lot 613 in Village of Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Denise Lynn Lovell to Frances P. Moss, for $235,000, for Lot 52 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised Map.

-Randy Allen Grimes to Noah Johnson, for $250,000, for Lot 123 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Maxine W. Stewart to Maxine W. Stewart, for $191,000, for Lot 29 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Terry Alton Saffold to Terry Alton Saffold, for $5,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Marietta Bearden to Mary E. McGowan, for $250,000, for Lot 4 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

Dec. 20

-Tomas Flores to JC Maxx Motors LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 7 in Keystone Commercial Complex.

-Erik Barnes to Chad McDaniel, for $425,000, for Lot 428 in Forest Parks 4th Sector Third Phase.

-Taylor Alastair Muir to Pam Bryant, for $245,000, for Lot 23 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-Hudson L. Smith to Martin Yarlot, for $312,000, for Lot 18 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Donna Dean Willis to Matthew Dunaway, for $515,000, for Lot 1516 in Highland Lakes 15th Sector.

-Alicia Jackson to Nancysu Richter, for $215,000, for Lot 80 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Sean William Larson to Christopher Wilson Davis, for $300,000, for Lot 62 in Shelby Forest Estates.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Midland Trust Company, for $109,880, for Lot 37 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes West.

-Donald Stevan Holmes to Ronald Dewitt Holmes Testamentary Trust, for $244,800, for Lot 51 in Quail Run.

-P. Stancil Handley to Big Lagoon Investments LLC, for $317,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Betty Joyce Sneed to Johnny Sneed, for $31,400, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Brenda T. Collier to Brenda T. Collier, for $5,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Valerie Lynn Rawlinson to Ezra Shine, for $275,000, for Lot 525 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Cahaba Homes Designs LLC to Marquita Gregory, for $307,900, for Lot 88 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Lila Y. Lee Trust to Joseph Alexander Harrell Murdoch, for $99,160, for Lot 1 in Murdoch Family Subdivision.

-Cathy M. Juliano to Jonah Stevens, for $321,000, for Lot 65 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Gary Lynne Tyler to Gary Hamilton Adams, for $230,200, for Lot 8 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-James Keith Smith to Caleb Dewayne Buse, for $18,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Mary Sue Sparks to Ruthie Edwards McNeil, for $410,000, for Lot 16 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Industrial Development Board City of Calera to American Concrete Pumping LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 12 in Calera South Industrial Park.

-OP Gold LLC to Thomas Bradford Haynes, for $380,000, for Lot 19 in Old Cahaba II B.