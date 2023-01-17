Land transactions for Dec. 21 through Jan. 6 Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Dec. 21 through Jan. 6.

Dec. 21

-Stacy E. Henderson to Roy W. Rogers, for $470,000, for Lot 2 in O’Kelly Place.

-Michael Walton to James Nicholas Vines, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Hampton Square.

-Susan Cichos to Donna J. Schicho, for $549,900, for Lot 903 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.

-First Horizon National Corp to Shannon A. Long, for $211,310, for Lot 3 in Woodland Hills.

-Aaron C. Smith to Taylor J. Wingo, for $335,000, for Lot 1 in Adams Mill Subdivision Second Addition.

-Robert E. Gallahar to Annette Lockwood Chase, for $73,000, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Frederick C. Siegle to Dennis Elliott, for $266,000, for Lot 52 in Amberly Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-JAG Investment Strategies LLC to Andrew Russell, for $350,000, for Lot 2 in Hunter Hills Phase One.

-Tracy Brooks Armstrong to Undre Phillips, for $345,000, for Lot 46 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Bishop Creek Investors LLC to Campus Outreach Serve Inc., for $163,000, for Lots 200 and 250 in Southlake Park a Condominium.

-Key 7 Management Services LLC to Christopher W. Metcalf, for $1,315,000, for Lot 2 in Corporate Woods Circle.

-Brian Whitfield to Raven Holden, for $5,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher Edward Braswell, for $354,900, for Lot 1360 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Frank C. Ellis III LLC to Carden Properties and Investments LLC, for $262,500, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Alliance Wealth Builders Inc. to Mdallion Properties LLC, for $249,900, for Lot 152 in Kentwood Third Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Michael C. Creely, for $769,900, for Lot 17 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amended to the Amended Map.

-Covenant Builders Inc. to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 209 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.

-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Bradley Sheyla Afina, for $349,000, for Lot 13 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Harry J. Niendorf, for $448,861, for Lot 62 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Bruce C. Benton to Lawrence Alexander Walker, for $1,385,000, for Lot 50 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Michael Gary Manderson, for $394,900, for Lot 7-89 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Illuminating II LLC to CBM Homes LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 18 in Buck Creek Landing Resurvey of Lots 18 and 23.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Michael Lee Hoffman, for $443,168, for Lot 15 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Mario Perez to Mario Perez, for $263,000, for Lot 22 in Hidden Forest.

-Alvin W. Posey to Celena H. Russ, for $118,336, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Benjamin T. Hixson to Lesley Wheatley, for $384,000, for Lot 1 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12.

-Ben McDow to Ben McDown, for $23,832.97, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Genoa R. McPhatter to Genoa R. McPhatter, for $158,867, for Lot 148 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4.

Dec. 22

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $244,200, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Shelby County Alabama, for $244,200, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Mary Edwards to Jorge E. Alonso, for $360,000, for Lot 20 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to David Thomas Ridley, for $442,000, for Lot 52 in Quail Run.

-D R Horton Inc. BIrmingham to Michael Anthony Huggins, for $532,900, for Lot 115 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Palmer and Son Inc. to Jonathan Palmer, for $224,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Martin Bielenin, for $333,050, for Lot 1362 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Butch R. Lovelady to Butch Lovelady, for $499,540, for Lot 13 in 1971 Addition to Shelby Shores.

-Gregory A. Kennemer to TJS Properties LLC, for $85,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Jeffrey A. Hopping to Lauren S. Blalock, for $217,000, for Lot 17 in Cabblestone Village.

-Camden B. Spinks to Mitchell B. Wolfe, for $222,100, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-B & N First Homes LLC to B & N Homes LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 6-74 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Wildcat Construction LLC to John C. Moran, for $498,500, for Lot 22 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Johnny Smith to Steven M. Fishman, for $699,900, for Lot 93 in Cove at Greystone Phase I Amended Map.

-Michael T. Swords to Leopoldo Gutierrez, for $35,000, for Lot 22 in Wilsons Subdivision Number One.

-LES Downtown LLC to Petrusson Properties LLC, for $129,900, for Lot 1104 in Horizon Condominium.

-Shirley W. Butler to Morris A. Childers, for $402,500, for Lot 1017 in Glengerry at Ballantrae.

-Mickey Tidwell to Terry Lee Parker, for $320,000, for Lot 2-34 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Thanos Ventures LLC to Ethan J. Curvin, for $132,000, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhomes Phase 2.

Dec. 27

-Jakeb Cornelius to Zinn Donald Kaiser, for $395,000, for Lot 156 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Celia Dozier to Madison Turner, for $272,000, for Lot 9 in Woodland Hills First Phase Fifth Sector.

-William Townsend to Valencia Elise Little, for $380,000, for Lot 128 in Wynlake Phase 4 C.

-Barry Nance to Laura G. Dennis, for $474,900, for Lot 10 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Kellandra Ruth Youngblood to Hannah Dickinson, for $197,000, for Lot 25 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Valencia Elise Little to Robert Hudson, for $250,000, for Lot 968 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Resurvey of Lot 968 Final Plat.

-Jeffrey W. Hughes to Casey Hall, for $146,000, for Lot 66 in Applegate Manor.

-Arthur Threatt to April Brock, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Hummingbird Way.

-Metro Investments LLC to Jonathan Rivera, for $137,400, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mark Threatt to Mark Threatt, for $91,000, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Latesha Oden to Jose Luis Marques Flores, for $35,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Willie Ann Oden to Jose Luis Marques Flores, for $35,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Mary Ann Giorlando to Charles Michael Rasmussen, for $248,300, for Lot 5 in Greystone Highlands Phase 1 Amended.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Tameron J. Smith, for $239,000, for Lot 564 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Paul Owen Smith, for $561,811, for Lot 617 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Christian Chappell to Asedo Real Estate Investment LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 75 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition.

Dec. 28

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Mayra Danely Partridge, for $270,000, for Lot 117 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Kaitlyn P. Curran, for $300,000, for Lot 1532 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Southland Group Inc. to R. Dale Peterson, for $27,500, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Bearden Development and Holdings LLC to Melinda B. Hilliard, for $339,370, for Lot 10 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector and Lot 28 in Laurel Cliffs First Addition.

-Bearden Development and Holdings LLC to Clinton E. Bearden, for $281,300, for Lot 36 in Canyon Park Townhomes and Lot 116 in Stonecreek Phase I Final Plat.

-Bearden Development and Holdings LLC to Meredith B. Bridgewater, for $357,200, for Lot 2 in Wyndham Townhomes Resurvey of Lots 2, 5 and 6 and Lot 37 of Chanda Terrace Survey of 2nd Sector.

-Elwyn Bearden to Clinton E. Bearden, for $867,600, for Lot 30 in Wildewood Village Fourth Addition, Lot 24 of Brookhollow Second Sector, Lots 17 and 18 of Whitestone Townhomes Phase One, Lot 19 of Timberleaf Townhomes, and Lot 53 or Ironwood.

-David Elwyn Bearden to Melinda B. Hilliard, for $669,000, for Lot 149 in Hidden Creek III Phase One, Lot 46 of Breelin Village Phase 11, Lot 8 of Wynfield Parc Phase One and Lot 2 of Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Elwyn Bearden to Elwyn Bearden, for $125,600, for Lot 208 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Amended Map Final Plat.

-Elwyn Bearden to Meredith B. Bridgewater, for $317,000, for Lot 76 in Braelinn Village Phase III and Lot 161 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Nancy Lee Hale to Amy Ford, for $217,530, for Lot 27 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase V.

-Sonrise Homes LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 2 in Havens Resurvey.

-Montevallo Presbyterian Church to Jeffrey B. Corbitt, for $219,000, for Lot 9 in the Town of Montevallo.

-Mark Isbell to Karen Isbell Harris, for $95,650, for property in Section 3, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Khiari Janay McAlpin, for $573,965, for Lot 509 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-1611 Ridge RD LLC to Caitlin Goldman, for $417,500, for Lot 4 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Lauren Alivia Steed to Christia Tidwell, for $387,500, for Lot 11 in Beaumont Phase S Resurvey of Lots 1-31.

-Christia G. Tidwell to James J. Carroll, for $660,000, for Lot 111 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1A.

-Maria E. Salvador to Jorge Garcia Jimenez, for $250,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Derrick Wayne Perryman, for $320,990, for Lot 12 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Austin Tate Boothe to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 26 in Wisteria Common Area A and Boothe Property Resurvey of Lot 26.

-Juan Pablo Arreola Montes De Oca to Andriana Arreola Montes De Oca, for $160,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Austin Lee Russell, for $262,740, for Lot 11 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Nancy W. Bahos to Kris Courson, for $201,929, for property in Section 22, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Rita A. Lindsey to Gayla Duvall, for $259,900, for Lot 2 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Shae Gibbs to Richard Allen Bell, for $236,000, for Lot 20 in Cedar Bend Phase 2.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Julia D. Norris, for $298,070, for Lot 372 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Lora L. Wise, for $297,900, for Lot 340 in Springs Crossings Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to William Trey Dobyns, for $265,000, for Lot 3-31 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to William Anthony Scharmann, for $487,900, for Lot 516 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Robert G. Wertz to Benjamin W. Wertz, for $450,000, for Lot 819 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase I.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Daniel Robertson, for $602,303, for Lot 531 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Krista Nash King to Dalvone De Oliveira Goncalves, for $210,000, for Lot 19 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Four.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Deandria M. Lawrence, for $285,880, for Lot 33 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Fran Massey to Edgar Alfredo Angel, for $320,000, for Lot 47 in Scottsdale Third Addition.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Anitra Hall, for $541,900, for Lot 515 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Dawn McKenzie to DDM Property LLC, for $147,860, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Adavier Desiree Drolshagen to DDM Property LLC, for $331,700, for Lot A 97 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Elmer Forrest Buchanan to Elmer Forrest Buchanan, for $224,840, for Lot 336 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 2.

Dec. 29

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Paul M. Perry, for $932,401, for Lot 1313 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Barbara Ann Rasco to Barbara Ann Rasco, for $206,870, for Lot 22 in Briarwood First Sector.

-Cecilia Green to Robert M. Byrd, for $130,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Joanna J. Stockard to Linda Graves Durrett, for $100,000, for Lot 243 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase IV.

-Mason H. Strickland to Irwin D. Guillot, for $217,000, for Lot 129 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1-660 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Christopher Shirley to Christopher Shirley, for $450,000, for Lot 236 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Bruce J. Gallagher to Ryan T. Johnson, for $570,000, for Lot 260 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition Resurvey of Lots 259, 260 and 261.

-Ryan Nance to Miguel Caballero Gonzalez, for $198,900, for Lot 4 in Alabaster Highlands.

-Glenda William Forrest to Jacqueline Lilly, for $220,000, for Lot 196 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phage 4.

-Efren V. Sanchez to William Bradford McCormick, for $450,000, for Lot 84 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Daniel Martin Mars to Wildewood Properties LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 24 in Wildewood Village Fourth Addition.

-James C. Halbert to Tiffany Parker, for $169,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-JG Property Management and Land Development LLC to Joe E. Smith, for $320,000, for Lot 2 in J G Subdivision.

-James R. Jackson to James R. Jackson, for $71,500, for property in Section 25, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Providence Park Partners LLC to Byrom Properties LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 100 in Providence Park.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Robin Lee Hayes, for $155,000, for Lot 123 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brandon Cobia, for $1,180,767, for Lot 1502 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Alfred W. Keith to Alfred W. Keith, for $201,000, for Lot 4 in High Ridge Lakes.

-Developing Heights LLC to Charles Algeo Wilson, for $680,000, for Lot 6 in Skyline Estates 3rd Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jason Harmon Jordan, for $186,202, for Lot 232 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Sarah Nabors Knowles to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $241,500, for Lot 2-50 in Chelsea Park 2 2nd Sector.

-Courtney Paschal to Donald Pugh, for $410,000, for Lot 5 in Royal Oaks 5th Sector.

Jan. 3

-Michael L. O’Quinn to Raymond Thomason, for $255,000, for Lot 51 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Tyane Thomas Dietz to Gordon Babb, for $182,500, for Lot 3 in Ashley Brook Town Homes.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Adams Homes LLC, for $67,000, for Lots 1A and 2A in Yellow Leaf Farms 2010 Resurvey.

-Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, for $406,701.74, for Lot 3321 in Riverchase Country Club 33rd Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shuereaka Marshall Holston, for $291,900, for Lot 34 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Preethi Akula, for $351,900, for Lot 1313 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Jim Bailey to Jim Bailey, for $161,500, for Lot 83 in Rossburg Sec. 1.

-John Schooley to Cendy Gallardo Aranza, for $135,000, for property in Section 8, township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Richard E. Rhoades to Lee E. Evans, for $379,900, for Lot 1627 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Robert Rounds to Thomas Watson, for $145,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Joyce W. Phillips to Jared T. Crum, for $199,900, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Ronald Earle Mize to Andrew M. Lloyd, for $180,000, for Lot 5 in Oakdale Estates.

-Stephen Dyer to Benjamin Alexander Travis, for $232,500, for Lots 11 and 12 in J H Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher Michael Talley, for $691,945, for Lot 21 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-LaDonnik Pattoni Perry McGhee to Brittani Grady, for $195,000, for Lot 77 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase Two.

-JBLT Series LLC JLT Series to Jarrett Wayne Chappell, for $220,000, for Lot 24 in Rossburg Sector II.

-R. Douglas Watson to Heather Marlow, for $399,900, for Lot 38 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Mary J. Whitehead to Marsha Mary Majors, for $505,000, for Lot 1 in Windy Oaks Phase 3.

-Douglas M. Hall to Emily L. Hernandez, for $215,000, for Lot 343 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Kimberly D. Law to Aliyah Brown, for $233,000, for Lot 115 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Marquita L. Gregory to Izack Canales, for $248,000, for Lot 738 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Kerry Wells to Thomas M. Soehn, for $260,000, for Lot 70 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Michael L. Wood to Shone Jones, for $150,400, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-TMS Home Solutions LLC to Heather Henderson, for $382,000, for Lot 1 in Chestnut Glenn.

-Joseph A. Stamba to Tiger Eye Investments Inc., for $290,000, for Lot 15 in Riverchase Country Club First Addition Resurvey.

-Carl Randall Allison to Henry P. Zona, for $355,000, for Lot 29 in Eagle Trace Phase I Amended and Corrected Map.

-Yellow Hammer Properties Inc. to Jacob Paul Weismann, for $239,900, for Lot 23 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Tom Mitchell to Richard Long, for $225,500, for Lot 20 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-Medical Building LLC to SWS TX Realty Inc., for $679,120, for Lot 43 in Shelby County Medial Office Building Resurvey.

-Kelvin J. Harris to Brett Allen Sims, for $305,000, for Lot 308 in Union Station Phase III.

-Over the Mountain Construction LLC to Randolph Kenneth Brown, for $650,000, for Lot 343 in Creekwater Phase IIIA.

-Shemika Clasberry to Barbara L. Ryles, for $301,900, for Lot 974 in Waterford Heights Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Mary Ellen Bates to CBKG Holdings LLC, for $266,922, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Mary Ellen Bates to Steven Kurt Gardner, for $117,539, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Mary Ellen Bates to Cody John Bass, for $117,539, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Mary Ellen Bates to Mary Ellen Bates, for $0, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Joshua Brennan Smelcer to Bear Creek Ridge LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 35 in Bear Creek Ridge Subdivision Sector 3.

-Wynell Hussey to Walter Clinton Phillips, for $235,000, for Lot 117 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Maurice Reddell to Kalista Shauni Alexander, for $157,000, for Lots 47 and 48 in Mitchell Subdivision.

-BC Palmer Cove LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $568,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-A & LR Properties LLC to Jeffrey Loyd Wilson, for $250,000, for Lot 6 in Fall Acres First Addition.

-Mike Bauder to Christie D. Mason, for $430,000, for Lot 24 in Woodlands Sector 1.

-Kayla Crook White to Courtney Lynn Cobb, for $300,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

Jan. 4

-Glen Alan Joiner to Blake McBee, for $6,710, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Glen Joiner to Black McBee, for $6,710, for Lot 2 in R F Tidmore Property.

-Glen Joiner to Blake McBee, for $6,710, for Lot 1 in R F Tidmore Property.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Daniel M. Potter, for $380,000, for Lot 92 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-James D. Storms to John R. Golden, for $270,000, for Lot 30 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Delton Nix to Delton Nix, for !44,666, for Lot 16 in Rushing Parc Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Enger Lynn Bufford, for $260,095, for Lot 4 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-John R. Burch to John R. Burch, for $373,800, for Lot 1 in Riverwoods Resurvey of Fourth Sector Phase III First Addition Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Keldrick M. Leonard, for $345,000, for Lot 1358 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Allison Elizabeth Erickson, for $384,900, for Lot 1352 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Angela Douglas, for $394,900, for Lot 1602 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Eugene Denny to Aron Lane Duke, for $175,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Suzanne Lowery to Christopher M. Brown, for $153,500, for Lot 521 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gregory Jermaine Jackson, for $315,900, for Lot 107 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-John W. Cromeans to Dave W. Wood, for $855,000, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores.

-Newins Properties LLC to Humberto Gomez, for $195,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John D. Allred to Eric C. Kontos, for $715,000, for Lot 31 in Mountain View Lake Company Second Sector.

-Signature Six LLC to Ashville Development LLC, for $89,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Christopher Van Vuren to Allen Suggs Pugh, for $180,400, for Lot 24 in Midridge Village Phase I Final Plat.

-Mary Kathryn Seifert to Jimmy Howell, for $30,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Regions Bank to MRDAVIS Investments LLC, for $65,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Margaret B. Jameson to Walton Exley Reed, for $460,000, for Lot 21-AB in Heatherwood 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lots 21-A and 23-A of a Resurvey of Lot 20.

-Edgar Lopez to Edgar Lopez, for $360,200, for Lo 337 in Union Station Phase III.

Jan. 5

-AAB LLC to Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster, for $10, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-West Gate LTD Partnership to Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster, for $10, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-LPM 296 LLC to Robert Manly Neighbors, for $109,500, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Gregory Ferguson to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $272,500, for Lot 16 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Offerpad SPV Borrower G LLC, for $598,500, for Lot 24 in Brae Sector of Greystone Farms 2nd Amended Plat.

-David L. Cleveland to David L. Cleveland, for $71,420, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-David L. Cleveland to David L. Cleveland, for $45,650, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Christopher Roy Burdette to Gail M. Dominguez, for $305,000, for Lot 4-4 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Charles Dickinson, for $407,500, for Lot 41 in Dawsons Cove.

-Janet Okin Collar to Vy Nguyen, for $525,000, for Lot 1 in Back Forty.

-Wesley Frank Lopez to Jennine Dotson Dennis, for $255,000, for Lot 104 in Laurel Woods Phase IV Resurvey of Lots 103 and 104.

Jan. 6

-Crusher Works LLC to Cypress Real Estate Company V LLC, for $600,000, for Lots 2 and 3 in Airpark Plaza.

-Sara P. Maugh to Dean M. Crossman, for $850,000, for Lot 22-06 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Chandler Duke Cox to Blakely Allen Kelley, for $300,000, for Lot 801 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Janice T. Whittemore to Jeremy Griffin, for $129,000, for Lot 1604 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Local Board of Trustees of the Church of God at Shelby to Focus Church, for $668,200, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East. and Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Ed S. Safford’s Map of Shelby.

-Joseph Austin Barclay to Alisha D. Wheeler, for $215,500, for Lot 17 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Sherry Lynn Sharp to Sanford Hatton, for $155,000, for Lot 104 in Gables a Condominium.

-Thomas B. Hamby to Amber Rivers, for $220,000, for Lot 103 in Waterstone Phase 1.

-Moore Oil Co. LLC to Apex Partners Inc., for $1,200,000, for Lot 2 in F E S Addition to Alabaster Number Two.

-Joshua T. Shelton to Julienne Carstens, for $499,000, for Lot 8 in Indian Valley 4th Sector Resurvey of Lots 7 and 8.

-Brenda Skipper Johnson to Brenda Skipper Johnson, for $52,840, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Douglas Robert Gans to Chad Hall, for $305,000, for Lot 32 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Rusty Efferson to James Efferson, for $18,000, for Lot 1 in Efferson Family Subdivision.

-Rusty Efferson to Jock Efferson, for $24,000, for Lot 3 in Efferson Family Subdivision.

-Mobley Development Inc. to Aim Helena Development LLC, for $410,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Rebecca A. Strider to Minor Family Inverness Townhome LLC, for $285,000, for Lot 105 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Deborah L. Gano to Sequoia II LLC, for $125,500, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Josette Campolong Revocable Trust to Brady Preston Carpenter, for $627,500, for Lot B-44 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.