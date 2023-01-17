Marriages for Dec. 16-31
Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages from Dec. 16-31, 2022:
-Lewis Bryant Pitchford to Krista Jewel Hardy.
-Sergio Velazquez Diaz to Sandra Carolina Flores Romero.
-Christopher Kenneth Dabbs to Allison Kay Boyd.
-Katherine Ashley Mullinax to Cecil Foster Hackney.
-Keith Lee Dowdell, II, to Brennia Marie Mauldin King.
-Jasmine Deloris Bush to Ismaila Marong.
-Preston Alan Wallace to Sarah Katherine Hilliard.
-Ashlin Jordan Jimenez to Morgan Taylor Coffey.
-Jennifer Wyatt Russell to William Allen Rye.
-Zachary Ryan Gillen to Mackenzie Shaye Wolf.
-Nathan Daniel Kelley to Yu Cheng.
-Gerardo Castro Calzada to Dianelle Dianel Barrera.
-Angel Manuel Garcia, Jr., to Bonnie Lynn Green.
-Alan Jay Goldspiel to Veronica Anne Buhl.
-Michael Edward Harry to Penney Renee Knott.
-Brennan Michael Langford to Katelyn Maree Woodard.
-Mason Bradley Hudson to Esther Ann Berg.
-Sammy Jo Shook to William Edward Nichols.
-Cooper Lamar Hamilton to Silvya Esthefania Garcia Caballero.
-Morgan Rae Hundley to William David Rice, III.
-Daniel Dwayne Covington to Dawn Ashley Pope.
-Keith Mitchell Barfield to Heather Bell Duncan.
-David Duane Burke to Lynn Hollis Truitt.
-Ralph Demetrious Moore to Thomalena Mae Lilly.
-Dawson Josiah England to Mary Stewart Elizabeth Bowen.
-Rene Santos Rodas Maynor to Ruth Noemi Castillo Gonzales.
-Wilber Alfredo Cruz Gaitan to Dina Marlene Castillo Gonzalez.
-Jacoby Madison Sims to Edward Alan Clearwater, Jr.
-Dakota Yachiyo Takemori to Samuel Kirby Justice.
-Dylan Charles Martin to Sabrina Brooke Clark.
-Kerry Dell Welch, Jr., to Sheridan Ann Sharp.
-Caleb Aubry Kiley to Kennedy Jade Marie Chesnut.
-Jacquline Faye Pernell to Latisha Monique Johnson.
-Rodrick Andretti James to Jamia Alexander Williams.
-William Marc Willis to Yeshanti Maria Vasa.
-Alexa Paredes to Thomas Chase Swift.
-Benny James Pickering to Heather Byrum Wyatt.
-Pamat Padilla Bienvenido, III, to Jody Brook Chandler.
-Jimmy Landon Smith, Jr., to Crystal Nicole Trimble.
-Caroline Cooper Lockerman to Logan Brent Walker.