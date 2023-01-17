Marriages for Dec. 16-31

Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from Dec. 16-31, 2022:

-Lewis Bryant Pitchford to Krista Jewel Hardy.

-Sergio Velazquez Diaz to Sandra Carolina Flores Romero.

-Christopher Kenneth Dabbs to Allison Kay Boyd.

-Katherine Ashley Mullinax to Cecil Foster Hackney.

-Keith Lee Dowdell, II, to Brennia Marie Mauldin King.

-Jasmine Deloris Bush to Ismaila Marong.

-Preston Alan Wallace to Sarah Katherine Hilliard.

-Ashlin Jordan Jimenez to Morgan Taylor Coffey.

-Jennifer Wyatt Russell to William Allen Rye.

-Zachary Ryan Gillen to Mackenzie Shaye Wolf.

-Nathan Daniel Kelley to Yu Cheng.

-Gerardo Castro Calzada to Dianelle Dianel Barrera.

-Angel Manuel Garcia, Jr., to Bonnie Lynn Green.

-Alan Jay Goldspiel to Veronica Anne Buhl.

-Michael Edward Harry to Penney Renee Knott.

-Brennan Michael Langford to Katelyn Maree Woodard.

-Mason Bradley Hudson to Esther Ann Berg.

-Sammy Jo Shook to William Edward Nichols.

-Cooper Lamar Hamilton to Silvya Esthefania Garcia Caballero.

-Morgan Rae Hundley to William David Rice, III.

-Daniel Dwayne Covington to Dawn Ashley Pope.

-Keith Mitchell Barfield to Heather Bell Duncan.

-David Duane Burke to Lynn Hollis Truitt.

-Ralph Demetrious Moore to Thomalena Mae Lilly.

-Dawson Josiah England to Mary Stewart Elizabeth Bowen.

-Rene Santos Rodas Maynor to Ruth Noemi Castillo Gonzales.

-Wilber Alfredo Cruz Gaitan to Dina Marlene Castillo Gonzalez.

-Jacoby Madison Sims to Edward Alan Clearwater, Jr.

-Dakota Yachiyo Takemori to Samuel Kirby Justice.

-Dylan Charles Martin to Sabrina Brooke Clark.

-Kerry Dell Welch, Jr., to Sheridan Ann Sharp.

-Caleb Aubry Kiley to Kennedy Jade Marie Chesnut.

-Jacquline Faye Pernell to Latisha Monique Johnson.

-Rodrick Andretti James to Jamia Alexander Williams.

-William Marc Willis to Yeshanti Maria Vasa.

-Alexa Paredes to Thomas Chase Swift.

-Benny James Pickering to Heather Byrum Wyatt.

-Pamat Padilla Bienvenido, III, to Jody Brook Chandler.

-Jimmy Landon Smith, Jr., to Crystal Nicole Trimble.

-Caroline Cooper Lockerman to Logan Brent Walker.

