Municipal police reports for Dec. 1 through Jan. 3
Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1 through Jan. 3.
Alabaster
Dec. 12
-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 Block of Ferguson Lane (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Plaza Drive (government/public building). Damaged was the window of a school bus valued at $100.
-Information only from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (bank/savings and loan).
-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles rear passenger quarter panel valued at $100.
-Driving under the influence combined substances from U.S. Highway 31 and South Colonial Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $229.04.
Dec. 13
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Yellowhammer Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW.
-Theft of property 4th degree shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise speaker valued at $107.91.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Carriage Lane (cyberspace). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.
-Theft of property second degree from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (other/unknown). Stolen were three Stihl backpack blowers and a Stihl trimmer valued at $2,250.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (auto dealership new/used). Stolen were vehicle parts/catalytic converters valued at $6,000. Damaged was fencing valued at $200.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Wigeon Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a brown wallet containing $600 cash and a Mexico ID card valued at $600.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home). Damaged was a mobile home door valued at $200.
Dec. 14
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 10010 Block of Highway 119 (community center). Stolen was portable electronic communications valued at $699.
-Information only from the 8000 Block of Highway 119 (daycare facility).
-Theft of property 3rd degree – from residence from the 700 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen were credit/debit cards valued at $0.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Windsor Court.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $129.38.
-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).
Dec .15
-Domestic incident from the 20 Block of 10th Avenue SE.
-Property damage from the intersection of Highway 119 and Shelby Farms Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front end of vehicle/passenger side headlight of a blue Chevrolet 1500.
-Distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten or coerce and harassing communications from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Creeden Place (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Stone Creek Place, Calera (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).
Dec. 16
-Harassing communications from the 80 Block of 13th Avenue SE (residence/home).
-FTA – operating vehicle without insurance at Interstate 65 at mile marker 252 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from Highway 31. Damaged was automobile; silver Honda Accord valued at $2,000.
-Suicide attempt from the 9000 Block of Highway 17.
-Lost property from the 300 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).
-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen was money and purses/handbags/wallets valued at $315.
-Making false report to law enforcement authority and falsely reporting incident from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a pink Michael Kors wallet valued at $150.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $165.23.
Dec. 17
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).
-Criminal tampering second degree from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground).
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel/etc). Damaged was the driver door of a Chevrolet 3500.
Dec. 18
-Disorderly conduct from Colonial Promenade Parkway and Jimmy Gould Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Assault third degree from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1.
Dec. 19
-Public intoxication from Industrial Road and Industrial Park Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Red Oak Lane (residence/home).
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana 2.79 grams, marijuana 1.89 grams, three grinders, pipe, pipes with white powder substance.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; silver GMC Sierra.
-Property damage from Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear backing camera of a Toyota 4Runner valued at $0.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Creden Place.
Dec. 20
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1000 Block of Hillwood Drive (residence/home). Damaged was sheetrock and doorframe valued at $500.
-Harassing communications from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Menacing from the 1800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 or $2,500) from the 1300 Block of Royalty Drive (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Damaged was a glass window valued at $600.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 500 Block of First Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; gray Nissan Sentra valued at $15,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,157. Recovered were tools.
-Property damage from Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was victims vehicle valued at $500.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Property damage from Highway 17 and Maylene Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Ford Edge SEL Plus valued at $1.
Dec. 21
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Smokey Ridge Lane (residence/home). Stolen was other valued at $4,307.39.
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise and an SCCY 9mm handgun valued at $693.12.
-Assault second degree from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Dec. 22
-Information only from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $74.80.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Damaged was a passenger side door of a black Jeep Renegade Sport and the front bumper of a while Ford Expedition Max XLT.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,769.77.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Stolen was assorted U.S. currency valued at $200.94.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was assorted items valued at $735.44.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted groceries valued at $263.71.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Shelby Farms Bend (residence/home).
Dec. 23
-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the front bumper of a red Toyota Camry valued at $500.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $3,500.
-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 31 southbound before Interstate 65.
-Harassment – domestic violence from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; silver Toyota Corolla valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Promenade Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a portable electronic communication iPhone 11 valued at $300.
Dec. 24
-Information only from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane.
-Information only from the 2100 Block of North Grande View Lane.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane (residence/home).
-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Grande View Pass (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $112.10.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).
-Information only from the 300 Block of Dale Drive (residence/home).
Dec. 25
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and theft of property third degree from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an iPhone 6 Plus (black and pink cover) valued at $800.
Dec. 26
-Domestic incident and harassment from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
Dec. 27
-Information only from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-Information only from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen were tools valued at $5,611.
-Public intoxication from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $336.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $171.87.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane (residence/home).
Dec. 28
-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting and lost property from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen was merchandise valued at $409.98. Recovered was an Apple iPhone.
-Firearms license required from the 100 Block of Portsouth Lane and Tradewinds Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Zigana firearm.
-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $37.37.
-Public intoxication from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).
-Public intoxication from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $217.97. Recovered was merchandise and a black Bersa Thunder 380 firearm valued at $218.97.
-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 24 at Stagecoach Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Dec. 29
-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a black Glock 17 9mm pistol.
-Property damage from the train tracks of 11th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a gravel trailer and structures – other train tracks valued at $40,000.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1400 Block of Alexander Court (residence/home).
-Damaged property from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were two tires of a Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $40.50.
-Property damage from Thompson Road and 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger side headlight.
-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 Block of Oak Street. Damaged was automobiles; gray Dodge Grand Caravan valued at $1.
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from Highway 17 at Oak Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Dec. 30
-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal tampering second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.81 grams of marijuana, black digital scale and gold grinder.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Silverleaf Lane. Damaged was automobiles; Ford Transit valued at $1.
-Public intoxication from the 400 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Dec. 31
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grande View Circle.
Jan. 1
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Maplewood Trail.
-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Property damage from Alabaster Boulevard.
Jan. 2
-Information only from the 110 Block of Creden Place (residence/home).
-Theft of property 4th degree shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $73.43.
-Theft of property 4th degree shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $34.47.
-Theft of property fourth degree $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $86.79.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (shopping mall).
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).
-FTA – speeding 25 MPD over limit and FTA – driving while license revoked from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
Columbiana
Dec. 1
-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – no proof of insurance from Old Highway 25 West and Egg and Butter Road.
-SI – school incident – threat, harassment, intimidation from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Dec. 2
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-SI – school incident – home visit from the 400 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Dec. 3
-Driving under the influence (any substance) from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Dec. 4
-Disorderly conduct – information only from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
Dec. 5
-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
Dec. 6
-SI – school incident unlawful possession from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Ferry Road at Washington Street.
-SSA – safe streets act from County Road 47 at Cedar Lane.
Dec. 7
-Minor in possession of tobacco products from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Theft – from residence, $500 or less from the 1600 Block of County Road 47.
Dec. 8
-Info – information only – property damage forced entry from the 300 Block of Coby Lane.
-SI – school incident – misuse of electronic device from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-PL exposure or lewd act in public (school incident – sexual offenses) from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Dec. 9
-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Theft of property from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Dec. 10
-Info – recovered narcotics from the 100 Block of Johnson Street.
-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 11
-Theft of lost property 3rd from Town Creek Apartments.
-Theft – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
Dec. 12
-Info – discharging firearm from the 1000 Block of Chelsea Road.
-FTA – driving while suspended and FTA- obstructed windshield/window from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-Info – property damage from the 400 Block of Alpine View.
-Aggravated assault – non-family – knife from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
-Theft – from residence, $1,500 – $2,500 and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property fro the 2000 Block of County Road 331.
Dec. 13
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – speeding from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-Theft of property from the 300 Block of Shelby Road.
Dec. 15
-FTA – driving while revoked from County Road 26 at County Road 331.
-Info – trespassing warning issued from Dollar General.
-SI – school incident; intentional threat, harassment, striking from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-No tag – utility trailer from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-Theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
Dec. 16
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA – driving while license revoked and FTA – failure to register vehicle from County Road 42 at County Road 47.
-Info – information only from the 800 Block of Old Ridgeway Avenue.
Dec. 17
-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
Dec. 18
-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Dec. 19
-Unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd from West College Street.
Dec. 20
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
Dec. 21
-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 50 Block of Lester Street.
-Info – safe streets act from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 Block of West College Street.
Dec. 23
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.
Dec. 24
-RA resisting arrest from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Domestic – harassment – family from the 10 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
Dec. 26
-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Piggly Wiggly.
Dec. 27
-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of East College Street.
Dec. 28
-FTA – receiving stolen property from the 3800 Block of Klein Road.
Dec. 31
-SSA – safe streets act from the 300 Block of Mooney Road.
-Methamphetamine – possess and PDP/UPDP unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Helena
Dec. 25
-Death investigation from Belmont Lane.
Dec. 26
-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Trail.
-Miscellaneous information from the 400 Block of Helena Marketplace.
Dec. 27
-Probation violation from Riverwoods Court.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 Block of Appleford Road.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Starky Street.
-Miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.
Dec. 28
-Miscellaneous from Stonecreek Place.
-Property damage from from the 8000 Block of Rockhampton Circle.
-Burglary third degree from Englewood Road.
Dec. 29
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.
-Menacing from Stonecreek Drive.
Dec. 30
-Attempting to elude a police officer from Scotts Trace.
-Miscellaneous from the 2600 Block of Highway 261.
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Hillsboro Lane.
Dec. 31
-Miscellaneous from the 1500 Block of Oak Park Drive.
-Death investigation from the 6000 Block of Long Leaf Lake Trail.
Montevallo
Dec. 28
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front bumper and hood area of vehicle valued at $5,000.
-Found property from Montevallo (highway/street).
-Domestic incident from Montevallo (other/unknown).
-Stolen vehicles – auto theft from Falcon Way (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a red Kia Sportage valued at $20,000.
-Appears in public place under the influence of alcohol, narcotics and obstructing police – DC failure to obey a police officer from Main Street (other/unknown).
Dec. 29
-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown).
-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown).
Dec. 31
-Knowing he does not have the consent of the owner from Felton Street (residence/home). Stolen was a blue 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport valued at $20,000.
Jan. 1
-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was 1997 Toyota Rav4 valued at $1,000.
Jan. 2
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Bloch Street (highway/street). Recovered was 2.4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder valued at $50.
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Bloch Street (highway/street). Recovered was a jar of 10.2 grams of marijuana, 4.5 grams of Amphetamines/Methamphetamines, a drug scale and a marijuana pipe valued at $270.
-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of parts from Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen was F250 keys valued at $75.
Jan. 3
-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substances) from Highway 119 (highway/street). Recovered was a glass jar containing suspected 1.0 grams of Methamphetamine residue valued at $50.
Pelham
Dec. 28
-Theft from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,360.