Municipal police reports for Dec. 1 through Jan. 3 Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1 through Jan. 3.

Alabaster

Dec. 12

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 Block of Ferguson Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Plaza Drive (government/public building). Damaged was the window of a school bus valued at $100.

-Information only from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (bank/savings and loan).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles rear passenger quarter panel valued at $100.

-Driving under the influence combined substances from U.S. Highway 31 and South Colonial Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $229.04.

Dec. 13

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Yellowhammer Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW.

-Theft of property 4th degree shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise speaker valued at $107.91.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Carriage Lane (cyberspace). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Theft of property second degree from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (other/unknown). Stolen were three Stihl backpack blowers and a Stihl trimmer valued at $2,250.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (auto dealership new/used). Stolen were vehicle parts/catalytic converters valued at $6,000. Damaged was fencing valued at $200.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Wigeon Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a brown wallet containing $600 cash and a Mexico ID card valued at $600.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home). Damaged was a mobile home door valued at $200.

Dec. 14

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 10010 Block of Highway 119 (community center). Stolen was portable electronic communications valued at $699.

-Information only from the 8000 Block of Highway 119 (daycare facility).

-Theft of property 3rd degree – from residence from the 700 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen were credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Windsor Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $129.38.

-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

Dec .15

-Domestic incident from the 20 Block of 10th Avenue SE.

-Property damage from the intersection of Highway 119 and Shelby Farms Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front end of vehicle/passenger side headlight of a blue Chevrolet 1500.

-Distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten or coerce and harassing communications from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Creeden Place (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Stone Creek Place, Calera (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).

Dec. 16

-Harassing communications from the 80 Block of 13th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-FTA – operating vehicle without insurance at Interstate 65 at mile marker 252 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from Highway 31. Damaged was automobile; silver Honda Accord valued at $2,000.

-Suicide attempt from the 9000 Block of Highway 17.

-Lost property from the 300 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).

-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen was money and purses/handbags/wallets valued at $315.

-Making false report to law enforcement authority and falsely reporting incident from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a pink Michael Kors wallet valued at $150.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $165.23.

Dec. 17

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel/etc). Damaged was the driver door of a Chevrolet 3500.

Dec. 18

-Disorderly conduct from Colonial Promenade Parkway and Jimmy Gould Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Assault third degree from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1.

Dec. 19

-Public intoxication from Industrial Road and Industrial Park Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Red Oak Lane (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana 2.79 grams, marijuana 1.89 grams, three grinders, pipe, pipes with white powder substance.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; silver GMC Sierra.

-Property damage from Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear backing camera of a Toyota 4Runner valued at $0.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Creden Place.

Dec. 20

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1000 Block of Hillwood Drive (residence/home). Damaged was sheetrock and doorframe valued at $500.

-Harassing communications from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Menacing from the 1800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 or $2,500) from the 1300 Block of Royalty Drive (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Damaged was a glass window valued at $600.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 500 Block of First Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; gray Nissan Sentra valued at $15,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,157. Recovered were tools.

-Property damage from Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was victims vehicle valued at $500.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from Highway 17 and Maylene Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Ford Edge SEL Plus valued at $1.

Dec. 21

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Smokey Ridge Lane (residence/home). Stolen was other valued at $4,307.39.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise and an SCCY 9mm handgun valued at $693.12.

-Assault second degree from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 22

-Information only from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $74.80.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Damaged was a passenger side door of a black Jeep Renegade Sport and the front bumper of a while Ford Expedition Max XLT.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,769.77.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Stolen was assorted U.S. currency valued at $200.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was assorted items valued at $735.44.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted groceries valued at $263.71.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Shelby Farms Bend (residence/home).

Dec. 23

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the front bumper of a red Toyota Camry valued at $500.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $3,500.

-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 31 southbound before Interstate 65.

-Harassment – domestic violence from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; silver Toyota Corolla valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Promenade Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a portable electronic communication iPhone 11 valued at $300.

Dec. 24

-Information only from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane.

-Information only from the 2100 Block of North Grande View Lane.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Grande View Pass (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $112.10.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Dale Drive (residence/home).

Dec. 25

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and theft of property third degree from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an iPhone 6 Plus (black and pink cover) valued at $800.

Dec. 26

-Domestic incident and harassment from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

Dec. 27

-Information only from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen were tools valued at $5,611.

-Public intoxication from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $336.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $171.87.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane (residence/home).

Dec. 28

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting and lost property from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen was merchandise valued at $409.98. Recovered was an Apple iPhone.

-Firearms license required from the 100 Block of Portsouth Lane and Tradewinds Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Zigana firearm.

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $37.37.

-Public intoxication from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Public intoxication from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $217.97. Recovered was merchandise and a black Bersa Thunder 380 firearm valued at $218.97.

-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 24 at Stagecoach Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 29

-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a black Glock 17 9mm pistol.

-Property damage from the train tracks of 11th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a gravel trailer and structures – other train tracks valued at $40,000.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1400 Block of Alexander Court (residence/home).

-Damaged property from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were two tires of a Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $40.50.

-Property damage from Thompson Road and 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger side headlight.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 Block of Oak Street. Damaged was automobiles; gray Dodge Grand Caravan valued at $1.

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from Highway 17 at Oak Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 30

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal tampering second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.81 grams of marijuana, black digital scale and gold grinder.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Silverleaf Lane. Damaged was automobiles; Ford Transit valued at $1.

-Public intoxication from the 400 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 31

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grande View Circle.

Jan. 1

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Maplewood Trail.

-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Property damage from Alabaster Boulevard.

Jan. 2

-Information only from the 110 Block of Creden Place (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th degree shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $73.43.

-Theft of property 4th degree shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $34.47.

-Theft of property fourth degree $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $86.79.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (shopping mall).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).

-FTA – speeding 25 MPD over limit and FTA – driving while license revoked from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

Columbiana

Dec. 1

-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – no proof of insurance from Old Highway 25 West and Egg and Butter Road.

-SI – school incident – threat, harassment, intimidation from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Dec. 2

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-SI – school incident – home visit from the 400 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Dec. 3

-Driving under the influence (any substance) from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 4

-Disorderly conduct – information only from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

Dec. 5

-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

Dec. 6

-SI – school incident unlawful possession from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Ferry Road at Washington Street.

-SSA – safe streets act from County Road 47 at Cedar Lane.

Dec. 7

-Minor in possession of tobacco products from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft – from residence, $500 or less from the 1600 Block of County Road 47.

Dec. 8

-Info – information only – property damage forced entry from the 300 Block of Coby Lane.

-SI – school incident – misuse of electronic device from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-PL exposure or lewd act in public (school incident – sexual offenses) from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Dec. 9

-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Theft of property from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Dec. 10

-Info – recovered narcotics from the 100 Block of Johnson Street.

-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 11

-Theft of lost property 3rd from Town Creek Apartments.

-Theft – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

Dec. 12

-Info – discharging firearm from the 1000 Block of Chelsea Road.

-FTA – driving while suspended and FTA- obstructed windshield/window from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Info – property damage from the 400 Block of Alpine View.

-Aggravated assault – non-family – knife from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Theft – from residence, $1,500 – $2,500 and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property fro the 2000 Block of County Road 331.

Dec. 13

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – speeding from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Theft of property from the 300 Block of Shelby Road.

Dec. 15

-FTA – driving while revoked from County Road 26 at County Road 331.

-Info – trespassing warning issued from Dollar General.

-SI – school incident; intentional threat, harassment, striking from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-No tag – utility trailer from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-Theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

Dec. 16

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA – driving while license revoked and FTA – failure to register vehicle from County Road 42 at County Road 47.

-Info – information only from the 800 Block of Old Ridgeway Avenue.

Dec. 17

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

Dec. 18

-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Dec. 19

-Unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd from West College Street.

Dec. 20

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Dec. 21

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 50 Block of Lester Street.

-Info – safe streets act from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 Block of West College Street.

Dec. 23

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

Dec. 24

-RA resisting arrest from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 10 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

Dec. 26

-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Piggly Wiggly.

Dec. 27

-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of East College Street.

Dec. 28

-FTA – receiving stolen property from the 3800 Block of Klein Road.

Dec. 31

-SSA – safe streets act from the 300 Block of Mooney Road.

-Methamphetamine – possess and PDP/UPDP unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Helena

Dec. 25

-Death investigation from Belmont Lane.

Dec. 26

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Miscellaneous information from the 400 Block of Helena Marketplace.

Dec. 27

-Probation violation from Riverwoods Court.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 Block of Appleford Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Starky Street.

-Miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.

Dec. 28

-Miscellaneous from Stonecreek Place.

-Property damage from from the 8000 Block of Rockhampton Circle.

-Burglary third degree from Englewood Road.

Dec. 29

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.

-Menacing from Stonecreek Drive.

Dec. 30

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Scotts Trace.

-Miscellaneous from the 2600 Block of Highway 261.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Hillsboro Lane.

Dec. 31

-Miscellaneous from the 1500 Block of Oak Park Drive.

-Death investigation from the 6000 Block of Long Leaf Lake Trail.

Montevallo

Dec. 28

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front bumper and hood area of vehicle valued at $5,000.

-Found property from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (other/unknown).

-Stolen vehicles – auto theft from Falcon Way (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a red Kia Sportage valued at $20,000.

-Appears in public place under the influence of alcohol, narcotics and obstructing police – DC failure to obey a police officer from Main Street (other/unknown).

Dec. 29

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown).

-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown).

Dec. 31

-Knowing he does not have the consent of the owner from Felton Street (residence/home). Stolen was a blue 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport valued at $20,000.

Jan. 1

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was 1997 Toyota Rav4 valued at $1,000.

Jan. 2

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Bloch Street (highway/street). Recovered was 2.4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder valued at $50.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Bloch Street (highway/street). Recovered was a jar of 10.2 grams of marijuana, 4.5 grams of Amphetamines/Methamphetamines, a drug scale and a marijuana pipe valued at $270.

-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of parts from Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen was F250 keys valued at $75.

Jan. 3

-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substances) from Highway 119 (highway/street). Recovered was a glass jar containing suspected 1.0 grams of Methamphetamine residue valued at $50.

Pelham

Dec. 28

-Theft from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,360.