Municipal police reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10 Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10

Alabaster

Dec. 26

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court.

Jan. 3

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 40 Block of Snow Drive (specialty store).

-Harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of Alabaster Blvd.

-Lost property from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Londonderry (residence/home).

Jan. 4

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Londonderry (residence/home).

-Information only from 1st Street and Simmsville Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $289.46.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1500 Block of Hillspin Road (residence/home). Damaged were structures – storage valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle. Damaged was a red stop sign valued at $1.

Jan. 5

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $188.64.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Summerhill Drive (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 17 & Cedar Grove Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane (residence/home).

Jan. 6

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Galloway Circle (bank/savings and lane). Stolen were seven company checks valued at $22,825.35.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen were credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of Independence Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 8200 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were three meth pipes, two marijuana pipes, 0.7 grams of marijuana and 5.8 grams of Methamphetamines.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $361.50.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane.

Jan. 7

-FTA – theft of property fourth from the 2600 Block of Kelly Road, Moody.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 95 and County Road 66 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Failing to appear (traffic) fail proof of insurance/expired tag from Highway 119.

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (Residence/home).

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a wood fence valued at $800.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Kentwood Terrace (residence/home).

-Using false identification to purchase alcohol from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was identity – intangible.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle (residence/home).

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 8

-Information only/civil from the 60 Block of Fox Valley Lane.

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front bumper, fog lights and engine of a grey Ford Ranger valued at $1,500.

-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store).

Calera

Dec. 21

-MVC from the 80 Block of Waterstone Way.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 22

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 23

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

-Found property from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 24

-MVC from the 900 Block of Daventry Trail.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 25

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 26

-Domestic violence third criminal mischief from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Highway 63.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.

-Incident from the 500 Block of Southern Hills Drive.

Dec. 27

-Death investigation – death from the 9100 Block of Highway 22.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 28

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Merion Drive.

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Private property accident from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Follow up from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of Highway 304.

-Suicide attempt from the 100 Block of Stonecreek Place.

Dec. 29

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Lost property – lost firearm from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Lost property from the 700 Block of Merline Drive.

Dec. 30

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Highway 89.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Found property from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous domestic incident and notice of trespass – miscellaneous notice of trespass from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 50 Block of Gaiters Drive.

Dec. 31

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft third degree from the 900 Block of 13th Street.

-Assault third degree from the 500 Block of 17th Street.

Jan. 1

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-Death investigation from the 5100 Block of Highway 42.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.

Jan. 2

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 60 Block of Highway 304.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Grant Circle.

-Sexual abuse first degree from Calera.

-Domestic incident – third degree – harassment from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.

Jan. 3

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue.

-MVC from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

Jan. 4

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Damaged property from the 9100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft 3rd from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 5

-MVC from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2600 Block of Highway 86.

Jan. 6

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500), burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Koslin Court.

-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 1000 Block of Lake View Lane.

-MVC from the 800 Block of Timberline Ridge.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC form the 300 Block of Ridgelyn Road.

-Drug overdose from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 7

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 50 Block of Highway 87.

-Harassing communcations from the 100 Block of Crisfield circle.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Anglewood Lane.

-Assault third degree from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Union Station Drive.

-Assault third degree from the 50 Block of Rosebud Lane.

Jan. 8

-Agency assist – incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

Helena

Jan. 1

-Criminal trespass third degree from 2nd Avenue West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance form Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Way.

Jan. 2

-Assault third degree from Tucker Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Road.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Bentmoor Drive at Stonecreek Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Lost property from Appleford Road.

Jan. 3

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

Jan. 5

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena High School.

-Assault third degree and harassing communications from Laurel Lakes Cove.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Hawthorne Lake Road.

Jan. 6

-Nuisance Violation from Brook Forrest Circle.

-Runaway from Old Cahaba Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Old Cahaba Way.

-Found property form the 2000 Block of Highway 95.

-Rape first degree and sexual abuse first degree from Third Street.

Jan. 7

-Property damage from Piedmont Drive.

-Harassment from Seattle Slew Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8400 Block of Shoreside Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from the 500 Block of Park Lake Lane.

Jan. 8

-Minor in possession of alcohol.

Montevallo

Jan. 4

-Stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property from Highway 25 (highway/street). Recovered was an Alabama license plate valued at $1.

-Information only from Highway 22 (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama driver’s license valued at $0.

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Melton Street (department store). Stolen were EBT card funds valued at $1,270.85.

Jan. 6

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street).

Jan. 8

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Bice Circle (residence/home).

-Trespass warning from Cedar Street (specialty store).

Jan. 9

-Assault – harassment and trespass warning from Hillcrest Drive (residence/home).

-Agency assist arrest from Margies Lane (highway/street).

Jan. 10

-Information only from Ashville Road (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2013 Chevy Camaro and a 2001 Toyota Camry valued at $1,000.

-Agency assist arrest from County Road 10 (other/unknown).

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home).

Pelham

Jan. 3

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Grey Oaks Terrace (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $2,500.

Jan. 6

-Found property from Highway 33 and Word Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a BB gun valued at $1.

Jan. 7

-Drugs from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was Methamphetamine valued at $140.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Amphitheater Road (government/public building). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $500.