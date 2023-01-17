Municipal police reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10
Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10
Alabaster
Dec. 26
-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court.
Jan. 3
-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 40 Block of Snow Drive (specialty store).
-Harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).
-Information only from the 800 Block of Alabaster Blvd.
-Lost property from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Londonderry (residence/home).
Jan. 4
-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Londonderry (residence/home).
-Information only from 1st Street and Simmsville Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $289.46.
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1500 Block of Hillspin Road (residence/home). Damaged were structures – storage valued at $500.
-Property damage from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle. Damaged was a red stop sign valued at $1.
Jan. 5
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $188.64.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Summerhill Drive (residence/home).
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).
-Property damage from Highway 17 & Cedar Grove Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane (residence/home).
Jan. 6
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Galloway Circle (bank/savings and lane). Stolen were seven company checks valued at $22,825.35.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen were credit/debit cards valued at $0.
-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of Independence Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 8200 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were three meth pipes, two marijuana pipes, 0.7 grams of marijuana and 5.8 grams of Methamphetamines.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $361.50.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane.
Jan. 7
-FTA – theft of property fourth from the 2600 Block of Kelly Road, Moody.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 95 and County Road 66 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Failing to appear (traffic) fail proof of insurance/expired tag from Highway 119.
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (Residence/home).
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a wood fence valued at $800.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Kentwood Terrace (residence/home).
-Using false identification to purchase alcohol from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was identity – intangible.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle (residence/home).
-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Jan. 8
-Information only/civil from the 60 Block of Fox Valley Lane.
-Property damage from the 1900 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front bumper, fog lights and engine of a grey Ford Ranger valued at $1,500.
-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store).
Calera
Dec. 21
-MVC from the 80 Block of Waterstone Way.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 22
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 23
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.
-Found property from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 24
-MVC from the 900 Block of Daventry Trail.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 25
-Property damage – private property accident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 26
-Domestic violence third criminal mischief from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Highway 63.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.
-Incident from the 500 Block of Southern Hills Drive.
Dec. 27
-Death investigation – death from the 9100 Block of Highway 22.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 28
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Merion Drive.
-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-Private property accident from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Follow up from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 1200 Block of Highway 304.
-Suicide attempt from the 100 Block of Stonecreek Place.
Dec. 29
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-Lost property – lost firearm from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Lost property from the 700 Block of Merline Drive.
Dec. 30
-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Highway 89.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Found property from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous domestic incident and notice of trespass – miscellaneous notice of trespass from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 50 Block of Gaiters Drive.
Dec. 31
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft third degree from the 900 Block of 13th Street.
-Assault third degree from the 500 Block of 17th Street.
Jan. 1
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.
-Theft of services fourth degree from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
-Death investigation from the 5100 Block of Highway 42.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.
Jan. 2
-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 60 Block of Highway 304.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Grant Circle.
-Sexual abuse first degree from Calera.
-Domestic incident – third degree – harassment from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.
Jan. 3
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue.
-MVC from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
Jan. 4
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Damaged property from the 9100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft 3rd from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 5
-MVC from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 2600 Block of Highway 86.
Jan. 6
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500), burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Koslin Court.
-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 1000 Block of Lake View Lane.
-MVC from the 800 Block of Timberline Ridge.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-MVC form the 300 Block of Ridgelyn Road.
-Drug overdose from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 7
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 50 Block of Highway 87.
-Harassing communcations from the 100 Block of Crisfield circle.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Anglewood Lane.
-Assault third degree from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Union Station Drive.
-Assault third degree from the 50 Block of Rosebud Lane.
Jan. 8
-Agency assist – incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property third degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
Helena
Jan. 1
-Criminal trespass third degree from 2nd Avenue West.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance form Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Way.
Jan. 2
-Assault third degree from Tucker Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Road.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Bentmoor Drive at Stonecreek Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Lost property from Appleford Road.
Jan. 3
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.
Jan. 5
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena High School.
-Assault third degree and harassing communications from Laurel Lakes Cove.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Hawthorne Lake Road.
Jan. 6
-Nuisance Violation from Brook Forrest Circle.
-Runaway from Old Cahaba Avenue.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Old Cahaba Way.
-Found property form the 2000 Block of Highway 95.
-Rape first degree and sexual abuse first degree from Third Street.
Jan. 7
-Property damage from Piedmont Drive.
-Harassment from Seattle Slew Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8400 Block of Shoreside Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from the 500 Block of Park Lake Lane.
Jan. 8
-Minor in possession of alcohol.
Montevallo
Jan. 4
-Stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property from Highway 25 (highway/street). Recovered was an Alabama license plate valued at $1.
-Information only from Highway 22 (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama driver’s license valued at $0.
-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Melton Street (department store). Stolen were EBT card funds valued at $1,270.85.
Jan. 6
-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street).
Jan. 8
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Bice Circle (residence/home).
-Trespass warning from Cedar Street (specialty store).
Jan. 9
-Assault – harassment and trespass warning from Hillcrest Drive (residence/home).
-Agency assist arrest from Margies Lane (highway/street).
Jan. 10
-Information only from Ashville Road (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2013 Chevy Camaro and a 2001 Toyota Camry valued at $1,000.
-Agency assist arrest from County Road 10 (other/unknown).
-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home).
Pelham
Jan. 3
-Theft from the 2000 Block of Grey Oaks Terrace (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $2,500.
Jan. 6
-Found property from Highway 33 and Word Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a BB gun valued at $1.
Jan. 7
-Drugs from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was Methamphetamine valued at $140.
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Amphitheater Road (government/public building). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $500.