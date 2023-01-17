Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 17 through Dec. 22 Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 17-22:

Dec. 17

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Edgewater Lane, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, minimum age for possession of alcohol from the 100 block of Biltmore Drive, Birmingham. A glass jar containing marijuana (approximately 6 grams), pill bottle containing marijuana residue, bottle cap and socket tool with marijuana residue, glass bong with marijuana residue, five lighters and two vape pens were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Forest Parkway, Alabaster.

-Forgery from the 4100 block of an unnamed street in Shelby. A total of $487.63 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Found property from an unspecified location. An Under Armour backpack and Chromebook laptop were recovered.

-Animal cruelty from Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham.

Dec. 18

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Summit Place, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude, no driver’s license from Shelby County 260 near Setco Mine Road, Maylene.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 600 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic harassment, domestic criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Hermitage Circle, Birmingham. A garage door was damaged.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby. Two Moultrie Edge game cameras valued at $200 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby. A Moultrie Edge digital game camera valued at $60 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of McDonald Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 51500 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Burglary, harassment from the 50 block of Lakeview Court, Shelby. An unknown amount of meat was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 600 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of Cameron Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1200 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 150 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Hindering prosecution from the 3600 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 270, Alabaster. A Wild Game Innovations Margin 22 trail camera combo valued at $100 was stolen.

Dec. 19

-DUI-any substance from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2600 block of Buttewoods Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lawley Drive, Alabaster.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster.

-Theft of service from the 3000 block of Chippenham Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two smoked cigars with marijuana (approximately .4 gram) were reported.

-Directing a child to engage in sexual intercourse or sodomy from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at McDonald’s.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at McDonald’s.

-Harassment, indecent exposure from the 500 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham at Burger King CVAL.

Dec. 20

-Criminal trespass from the 200 block of Shelby County 438, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A Toyota Camry and a Mazda 3 were burned.

-Incident from the 1300 block of Shelby County 270, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 1 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo. Three windows valued at $600 were damaged.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 13000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham. A 2-carat diamond Solitaire with a platinum band valued at $12,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Buckskin Trace, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A small clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance (meth) (1.0 grams) was confiscated.

Dec. 21

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest from Stone Brook Way and Stone Brook Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-assault, criminal mischief from Shelby County 85, Harpersville. A 2018 Kia Optima sustained $3,000 in damages to the rear driver’s side and wheel.

-Theft of property from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. An unknown amount of Lorazepam pills was stolen.

-Harassment from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 100 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Regent Park Drive, Birmingham. Money used for a deposit for work to be done in the amount of $1,100 was stolen.

-Incident from Shelby County 260 (access road), Maylene. A marijuana grinder (“ooze”) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A crack pipe and small tin can with drug residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Realtree RTK 100 Go Kart valued at $899 was stolen.

-Incident from the 7300 block of Shelby County 51 at Chelsea Fire Station 33, Chelsea. Grass and a parking lot concrete marker were damaged.

-Missing person from 35 Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal use of a defense spray, criminal mischief second degree from the 200 block of Fleming Lane, Vincent. A 2003 Honda Pilot sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 39000 block of Alabama 25, Harpersville. A green plant substance (suspected marijuana) (19 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Wilson Road, Calera. Suspected marijuana (approximately .2 gram), rolling papers, a .22-caliber revolver (unknown make and model) and .22 bullets were confiscated.

Dec. 22

-Property damage from the 1200 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. Damage to a 2018 Ford F-150 to the front bumper, grill, front driver’s side fender and front passenger side fender was reported.