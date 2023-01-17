Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 22 through Dec. 29 Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 22-29:

Dec. 22

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of 43 packages of cannabis/THC vape cartridges containing a total of 50 cartridges, and a bag containing approximately 17 grams of marijuana were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 24000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Chelsea. A 2000 Ford Mustang sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Fraudulent use of debit card, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 201, Montevallo. A men’s wallet and contents valued at a total of $195 and a plastic container with assorted land deeds and car titles were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from Dogwood Circle, Montevallo. A lawn mower belt valued at $90 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing suspected ecstasy (1.3 grams), bag containing marijuana (1 gram) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor from the 0 block of Smith Trail, Alabaster.

Dec. 23

-Violation of a protective order from the 2000 block of Saddlecreek Trail, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 70 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A 2021 Nissan Sentra was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Wade Drive, Wilton.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Cosmetics valued at $31.86 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the intersection of Shelby County Roads 17 and 52, Helena.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 5000 block of Afton Road, Birmingham.

Dec. 24

-Fire investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A camper was burned.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A house sustained major smoke damage in addition to fire damage to the chimney, wall and ceiling.

-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2100 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. An Amazon package valued at $109.98 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 101, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief from the 0 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. Four windows were damaged at a cost of $1,500.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Green Drive, Columbiana.

Dec. 25

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassing communications from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville. Stained glass in a front door valued at $200 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Afton Way, Birmingham.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, DUI-any substance from the intersection of Shelby County 41 and U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Glock Model 30 firearm was recovered.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 200 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Domestic violence by strangulation, assault third degree from the 1100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Peterson Road, Vincent.

-Robbery from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. An iPhone valued at $500 was stolen.

Dec. 26

-Incident from Shelby County 32 and Dorough Road, Columbiana. A 2019 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, obstructing governmental operations from the 3100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A door frame was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from 16077 U.S. 280, Sterrett. Merchandise valued at $38.16 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $61.38 were stolen from Walmart.

Dec. 27

-Property damage from the 4100 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. A 2012 Infiniti Qx56 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 3900 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 9000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A men’s Rolex watch with rubies valued at $19,000, Glock 9-millimeter handgun valued at $700, ammunition and legal paperwork were stolen.

-Cruelty to animals from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 470, Leeds.

-Property damage from the 800 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A 2007 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 400 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. Marijuana (58 grams) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 204, Montevallo.

Dec. 28

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 100 block of Minnow Lane, Shelby. A glass pipe with residue, suspected meth (2.2 grams) and Dextroamphetamine and Amphetamine (four pills) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Minnow Lane, Shelby. Suspected marijuana (4.7 grams) and a glass pipe with crystal-like residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was damaged.

-Harassment (physical) from the 200 block of Vincent Park Road, Vincent.

-Fire investigation from the 20-mile marker of U.S. 280. A 2006 Chevy Silverado 3500 was burned.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Brantley Lake Road, Maylene.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham. A Sealy twin bed valued at $900, headboard valued at $100, marble cherry side table valued at $500, accent wood side table valued at $100, container with miscellaneous electronic devices valued at $500 and miscellaneous blankets and sheets valued at $300.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of an unnamed street in Alabaster. A 2007 Mercedes Benz CLK 350 sustained $700 in damages.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4500 block of Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Ashmore Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 11000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Spain Drive, Maylene. Assorted U.S. currency in the amount of $38,619 was stolen.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Comanche Drive, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Stone Drive, Wilsonville. A mobile home was burned.

-Harassing communications from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 2600 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1100 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2017 Jaguar F Pace 35T was damaged.

-Sexual misconduct from the 200 block of Flat Rock Canyon, Shelby.

Dec. 29

-Incident from the 12000 block of Montevallo Road, Brierfield. A 2006 Chevy Malibu was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1700 block of Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. A Georgia tag was stolen.

-Forgery third degree from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A total of $4,622.21 was stolen from a check.

-Violation of protection order from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the intersection of Shelby County 26 and Shady Road, Alabaster.

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Park Crest Run, Chelsea. Building material including rebar, J bolts, poly and wire valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 43000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Theft of property from the 11000 block of an unnamed street in Wilsonville. A 2008 Pontiac Torrent valued at $3,500 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby. A 2017 Chevy Camaro sustained $500 in damages.

-Missing person-runaway from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.