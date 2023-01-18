ACT Therapy reveals new remodel Published 9:04 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A newly remodeled ACT Therapy is now ready and open to the public. The property was previously an insurance agency and has now been fully renovated to accommodate ACT Therapy.

ACT Physical Therapy is locally owned and has six locations in the metro area. Hoover, Pell City, Trussville, Gardendale, McCalla and now Pelham. ACT specializes in sports medicine, spine rehabilitation, industrial medicine and orthopedic therapy and many other injuries. Terry Ponder of Chase Commercial Real Estate worked with the ACT team to create the new location.

“We moved in a week before Christmas of 2021,” Physical Therapist Haye Quon said. “It took a few months to fully renovate. It was originally two spaces, and we knocked down a wall and combined the two spaces into one.”

The landlord Ponder Properties LLC demolished three stores, and replaced the flooring, walls and ceiling to give ACT a nice looking and functional facility.

“Victoria Plaza is a very visible shopping center on Highway 31 across from the Pelham post office,” Ponder said. “ACT Physical Therapy’s old location had very little exposure. The new location was completely remodeled and has over $2,030 of office space.”

Other tenants in Victoria Plaza include Buck Creek Coffee, Linda Hair Salon, Neighborhood CPAP, Mail Max and Pelham Cleaners.

More information on ACT Therapy can be found at its website at Actlinics.com or by calling 205-624-2436.