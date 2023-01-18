Chelsea holds collection event to aid Selma Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea community is gathering supplies to send to those devastated by a tornado in Selma.

Due to a tornado on Jan. 12, there are individuals in Selma who have lost their homes and businesses and will be without power for a period of time.

Chelsea is holding a collection event called “Neighbor to Neighbor” to help those in Selma.

Chelsea Parks and Recreation Program Director, Jane Mueller, shared more information on the collection during a Chelsea City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“We have an exciting event going on just this week called ‘Neighbor to Neighbor,’” said Mueller. “It’s for those of us in Chelsea to help our neighbors that have been affected by the terrible, terrible tornadoes and have lost a lot.”

Mueller said she has a personal connection to the devastation in Selma, and her experience inspired her to start the event.

“(I) called the mayor this weekend and said, ‘This is really on my heart,’ because I moved here from South Florida,” she said. “I lived there 28 years, and I went through many, many hurricanes. I went once six weeks with no power, and to tell you what it’s like to get a toothbrush, or a comb to comb your hair, or paper towels or trash bags to clean up messes­­–it’s just very special when you’re the one in need.”

Items for the collection are requested to be donated by the end of the week at the Chelsea Community Center located at 11101 Highway 47 or at Station 31 located at 104 Chesser Drive 35043.

Donated items will not only go to Selma but those in need throughout the surrounding area.

“Bring your items,” Mueller said. “We got to see how big of a truck we need. I hope we need a semi-trailer truck, because I think our light in Chelsea can help these people.”

The following items are the most needed:

Toiletries, soap shampoo, conditioner, diapers, toilet paper, wipes, feminine products.

Water, bottled or gallon jugs.

Cleaning supplies, Lysol wipes, spray, XL garbage bags, sponges, paper towels, tarps, brooms.

Donation items are collected from Monday, Jan. 16 until Friday, Jan. 20.

For more information contact Mueller at Jmueller@cityofchelsea.com or call the Chelsea Community Center at 205-677-2052.