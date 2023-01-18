Local teams compete in Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic Published 9:42 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham CrossPlex hosted the annual Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic on Monday, Jan. 16. Calera, Chelsea, Indian Springs and Thompson all competed in several of the events.

Calera’s Jordon Bray came in first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.48, while Keanna Hart followed in sixth place timing at 1:03.13. Keanna Hart finished fifth overall in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:41.86.

Braylyn Farrington continues to be a major assist to the Eagles. Farrington placed first overall in the 60-meter dash timing at 6.96. Troy Burks came in ninth place in the 60-meter hurdle with a time of 9.41.

Both of the Eagles’ relay teams placed first place in the 4×200-meter relay and the 4×400-meter relay.

Chelsea’s Cady McPhail continues to dominate in her senior season after finishing first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.68. Mia Dunavant followed McPhail in third place for Chelsea timing at 2:22.20 and Tyndal Ann Griffith in eighth place with a time of 2:25.16.

Juliette Edwards placed ninth overall for the Hornets in the 1600-meter run with a final time of 5:32.56, while Ty Cason finished in fifth place timing at 11:44.13 in the 3200-meter run.

In the long jump, Jadlyn Debardlabon came in fourth place and Alana McCulla placed third in the pole vault.

Indian Springs had three runners represent the school in the event on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Elise Picard and Catherine Hinson finished in the top 15.

In the 60-meter hurdles, Trinity Williams placed fourth overall for Thompson with a time of 9.07. Akasha Dudley finished in second place in the shot put.

Thompson’s Tyler Johnson came in fourth in the 400-meter dash timing at 51.23. With a time of 7.90, Bradley Franklin finished in first place in the 60-meter hurdles.

The Warrior’s relay team placed fourth in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.00, while Bradley Franklin finished in eighth place in the long jump.