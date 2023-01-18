Medders Family Farm to host 5th annual Spring Fling event Published 9:12 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Much fun is to be had this upcoming spring, as Medders Family Farms prepares for its fifth annual Spring Fling event.

The Spring Fling date is set for Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual event will feature two Easter egg hunts, performances and food and treat trucks. Some of the treat trucks include Wasabi Juans, Dog Nation and Kona Ice. The first Easter egg hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the second hunt will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Farm Owner Ashley Medders said the event started as a way of raising funds for the Montevallo High School band and has since grown into what it is today. Medders is an alumni of Montevallo High School and participated in the band.

“Each year, it has grown,” Medders said. “It has gotten to where we can have 6,000 to 8,000 people come throughout the day of one of our events. They are from all over. We have some people who will drive an hour and a half or two hours. They know our products and our brand so they come to shop with us.”

Medders said there is no admission fee for the event, and parking is free as well in order to draw more people to the event.

“We try to bring in as many people as possible, because we like them to shop with the vendors,” Medders said. “It is a completely free community event, and we try to give back as much as we can.”

Medders said people have previously driven from Mt. Laurel before and enjoyed their experience. This event is open to everyone, children and adults alike.

“We have built a reputation of being something that everyone can be enjoy,” Medders said. “There is something for everyone. There are items to buy, there is food everyone can enjoy, and I think people know it is something they can do without emptying their pocket books. It is inviting and welcomes people to the farm.”

Medders said there are currently more than 150 applications that have been submitted for vendors of the Spring Fling. In the fall, Medders Family Farm donated money raised to the Linda Nolen Learning Center.

“I think the best thing is knowing we have created a demand not only for customers, but for vendors as well,” she said. “It is a blessing, and people realize we are a destination worth coming to. Because of them, we are able to donate back.”

Those interested in registering as a vendor for the event can send an email at meddersfamilyfarm@gmail.com.