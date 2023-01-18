Pelham gets revenge, tops Briarwood in area rematch Published 11:55 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Not only did the Pelham Panther earn redemption from a nine point loss to county foe Briarwood on Friday, Jan. 6, but picked up their second consecutive area victory after taking down the Lions 45-32.

Pelham started the opening quarter strong, with a dominant presence in the paint. The Panthers knocked down seven points while limiting the Lions to five points.

Joe Wimberly and Kamari Hollis posted a basket inside the paint for the Panthers, while Thompson Gennari knocked a basket down outside the arc.

Briarwood’s Drew Mears and Miles Gilbert picked up a combined four points. Matthias Leib knocked down a single free throw.

The Lions continued to fight to overcome their 7-5 first-quarter deficit, however, thanks to an aggressive offensive performance the Panther posted 12 points. Briarwood was only able to achieve six more points.

Luke Schultz and Mears went two for two from the free-throw line. Garrett Witherington tacked on a bucket in the paint for the Lions.

Dynarian Long and Hollis both knocked down a three-point field goal. Matthew Chaux and Wimberly went two for two from the free throw line, while Gennari added on a two-pointer.

Pelham extended their 19-11 score into the third quarter after picking up another 12 points. The Panthers’ defensive pressure on Briarwood. The Lions were able to post five points before the final quarter.

Eli Lewis knocked down the Panthers’ only three-point field goal of the quarter, while Gennari picked up a point from the free throw line.

Corey Perkins, Wimberly, Hollis and Long totaled a combined eight points from four field goals.

Briarwood’s Mears knocked down a bucket outside the arc, while Leib posted two points inside the paint.

Despite the Lions’ strong offensive run in the final quarter after picking up 16 points, the Panthers had already created enough separation from their 31-16 third quarter to secure its victory.

Pelham tacked on an additional 12 points in the fourth quarter for a 45-32 win.

Hollis led the Panthers in the fourth quarter with three points picked up from the free-throw line and three points from outside the arc. Long and Gennari followed with two free throws and a two-pointer.

Lieb led the Lions with a single free throw and two field goals totaling four points. Witherington posted two points from inside the paint.

Zach Lamey knocked down a basket outside the arc, while Josh Thompson and Caleb Keller went two for two from the free-throw line.

Panthers are now 2-1 for their area, while Briarwood is 1-1.