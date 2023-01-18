Pelham girls down Briarwood, improve to 2-1 in area Published 1:17 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Pelham’s girls basketball team continued to roll on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the Panthers used a 21-point first quarter to create separation from rival Briarwood, before pulling away for a 53-34 road victory to improve to 2-1 in their area.

Tiuana King posted nine out of Pelham’s 21 points in the opening quarter, while Niles Daniel and Laci Gogan followed King with two baskets in the paint.

Karma Wynn and Averi Smith totaled a combined four points.

Briarwood struggled in the first quarter after the Pelham defense limited the Lions to seven points. Six of Briarwood’s points were knocked down by Taylor Smith, while Taylor Leib picked up a single point from the free-throw line.

The second quarter turned into a defensive battle between the two schools after the Lions limited the Panthers to four points from Gogan before the first half concluded. However, Briarwood was only able to achieve six points of its own before the break.

Junior Mary Beth Dicen knocked down one basket from the free-throw line and one outside the arc. Smith tacked on a two-pointer.

Despite being limited to only four points in the remainder of the first half, the Panthers led 25-13.

Coming back from the break, Pelham returned to the court to pick up another 11 points in the third quarter from four different players. Briarwood posted 10 points from three different players.

Daniel knocked down four points inside the paint, while Gogan totaled three points from outside the arc. Shea Gallagher and King totaled a combined four points.

Emma Kerley led the Lions in the third quarter after posting five points. Smith followed Kerley with four points. Ann Tatum Baker knocked down a single free throw.

The final quarter of the area matchup solidified the Panthers’ 53-34 rematch victory over the Lions. Pelham scored 12 of their 17 points from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Lions scored eight of their 11 points in the paint.

King led the Panthers with four free throws, a basket inside the arc and outside, while Kerley led the Lions with three field goals totaling a combined six points.