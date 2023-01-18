Pelham Rite Aid to be replaced by gas station Published 9:23 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham announced via Facebook that the Rite Aid building off the corner of Highway 31 and Valleydale Road has been demolished and will be replaced by a Circle K gas station.

“Demolition of the old Rite Aid building is a welcome site,” Pelham Communications Manager Ainsley Allison said. “It sat vacant for years, and, quite frankly, the property had become an eyesore. The new Circle K will reflect updated design standards and landscaping requirements for businesses in the corridor overlay district.”

Circle K submitted plans to Development Services in August 2022. ALDOT’s has the project on schedule to go to bid in June 2023 and is subject to change.

“This new business will also generate additional revenue for the city,” Allison said. “Tax revenue is the main source of funding for city services and amenities. Undoubtedly, Circle K sees the potential to be successful at this location with the upcoming widening of Valleydale Road and Hwy 261.”

More information about the demolition can be found at the city of Pelham’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/CityofPelham.