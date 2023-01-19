Chelsea council approves upgrades to CPES, new traffic signals Published 8:54 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Chelsea City Council approved the construction of upgrades to Chelsea Park Elementary, the installation of traffic signals and approved the annexation of a property during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The council approved resolution 1062, which authorizes the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Shelby County Board of Education for the construction of additional classrooms and a gymnasium for Chelsea Park Elementary School.

The school will receive eight new classrooms funded by the BOE and a new gymnasium funded by the city of Chelsea.

During the mayor’s report, Tony Picklesimer recognized newly elected Shelby County Board of Education member Amber Polk.

“It is a volunteer position that controls the future of all of our young people here in Chelsea (and) literally all over Shelby County,” he said. “I want to say, ‘Thank you.’ Thank you for being here, thank you for your service to our city.”

Polk was present at the meeting and shared a few words.

“We’ve already been making strides to working together,” she said. “I’m really, really grateful to have the opportunity and thankful that we have such great leadership within our city. I think that the future is very bright for our Chelsea schools.”

For the second item under the mayor’s report, Picklesimer welcomed and honored members of the Chelsea girls cross country team for winning the State 7A Cross Country Championship.

“This past season, we went to 7A,” Picklesimer said. “And there were a lot of people saying, ‘We’re not ready for 7A.’ Well tonight, ladies and gentlemen, it is going to be my pleasure to introduce you to the 7A State Champion girls cross country team from Chelsea.”

Track coach Trey lee was present and shared a few words on the accomplishment.

“This is my first title,” he said. “It’s just a really exciting time, and no matter where I go in the next 10, 20 years, wherever I end up. I will say, ‘Wow this all happened at Chelsea’. No matter what, I will always have fond memories of this, and I’m just blessed that I was able to do that here.”

The Chelsea City Council approved resolution 1061 on the agenda to enter in an agreement with the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Highway Department for the installation and maintenance of traffic control signals at the intersection of County Road 36 and County Road 11.

Chelsea council also approved an annexation request by Jeremy and Amber Britton for a property at 411 Signal Valley Trail.

Those who wish to keep up to date with events in the city of Chelsea can follow its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/chelseacityhall.