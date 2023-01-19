Local firemen open business to aid in CPR Certification Published 10:49 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Those looking to make updates on lifesaving certifications can do so with the new business Rescuer LLC.

Drew Babyak is a Pelham firefighter and co-owner of Rescuer LLC. Rescuer is a lifesaving training company operated and owned solely by paramedics and firefighters.

Cardiopulmonary (CPR) , First Aid and Basic Life Support (BLS) training are provided by Rescuer. Babyak started the company with his partner Joseph Patton, a Homewood firefighter. Rescuer opened Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“We offer training to anyone who is interested,” Babyak said. “We are brand new and trying to get our name out there to help people who need to keep their certifications up.”

Babyak said working in the fire service and medical field has provided both men with the knowledge necessary to aid in certification.

“We wanted to jump in head-first, and bring our experience into something we know,” Babyak said.

Rescuer LLC currently does not operate out of an office and training is provided onsite to those seeking certification.

“We are trying to offer the convenience of in-house training,” Babyak said. “We go to the doctors’ offices, the nursing homes and to whoever needs the training. We go to them so they can train in house, it is a lot easier and a lot more convenient for them.”

More information about Rescuer LLC can be found at its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/RescuerLLC.