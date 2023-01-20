An invitation to all: Anglican Chancellor welcomes all to the table Published 10:56 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Anglican Chancellorof Church of the Good Shepherd Andrew Brashier offered an invitation to all, hoping to expand the Anglican church and offer a seat at the table for everyone.

The Anglican denomination is are one of the three major Reformation movements—the other being the Lutherans and Reformed—who retained ancient worship and reformed doctrine to follow Scripture.

“Our worship is focused on preaching the Word and receiving the Word by faith in the Lord’s Supper every Sunday,” Brashier said. “Instead of reinventing worship, Anglicans worship like the earliest Christians and follow Christ through the written Word of God.”

Brashier is a published author and has penned works such as A Faith for Generations, which is a one-part practical suggestions on family prayer, teaching the faith and worshipping. The other part is ancient prayers from the Anglican tradition.

The second book is republishing of a book written nearly 500 years ago by Bishop John Jewel and serves as a summary of what Anglicans believe.

“Our mission is to “Love God by serving our neighbors,” and that starts through faithful discipleship within the church that responds to the Gospel and seeks to make disciples in our community,” Brashier said. “The next step for us is to work towards a goal of dedicating 50 percent of our tithes towards outward-facing projects ranging from missions, benevolence, acts of charity and more. Our model is the early church in Acts 2 and their focus on blessing others spiritually with the Gospel and materially as we are able in our community.”

Brashier said that the church did not fully shut down as most did in the COVID-19 pandemic, they instead adapted to outdoor worship. The church has seen expansion since 2022 and continues to grow.

“We are now expanding from half the building we are into the entire building this spring,” Brashier said. “We launched a children’s sunday school and children’s service to better minister to Christians young and old.”

Brashier said the church has an “endless food drive” every Sunday where food and clothing are gathered to donate weekly to Oak Mountain Missions in Pelham.

Adult Bible Study at Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd is at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, and Brashier said that these worship events serve as a place of healing for all who may seek it.

“We are a growing church plant that has a place for everyone— not for the perfect but for those who need healing from the Great Physician,” Brashier said.