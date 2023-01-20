City of Helena offers activities for seniors Published 11:57 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena is working to offer activities and events for seniors in the community.

“Please join other senior adults in Helena each Friday evening for a potluck and cards at Helena Sports Complex,” the city of Helena website read.

These potlucks are held for seniors at 5 p.m. in the upper café portion of the Helena Sports Complex. It is requested that those who attend bring a dish in order to exchange in the potluck.

“We are usually here until 8:30 p.m. or 9:00 p.m.,” group member Joni Crain said.

Crane said that the group used to do a lot of things together, but it has been slower since the pandemic.

“We used to do a lot of things,” Crane said. “We would all play at different tables, and the two people at the table would get to know each other.”

Crain said that these meetings serve as a social time for seniors to sit together and mingle from table to table while playing the card game “Hand in Foot.”

More information about the potluck event can be found at the city of Helena’s official website at CityofHelena.org.