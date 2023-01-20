Panthers take down the Rams Published 11:52 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – The Pelham Panthers picked up a tight win against the George Washington Carver Birmingham Rams on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Ram kept the game close from the beginning, having only trailed the Panthers by three or fewer points in the first three quarters of the game.

Panther picked up a 14-11 lead in the first quarter with Dynarian Long posting four field goals totaling nine points, while Joe Wimberly totaled five points.

George Washington Carver outscored Pelham before the first half concluded, however, the Panthers still maintained 22-20.

Long knocked down two baskets outside the arc and Thompson Gennari picked up a basket in the paint.

Returning from the break, the Panthers were able to continue a slight edge over the Rams.

Pelham posted another eight points in the third quarter With Jackson Germek and Gennari picking up two baskets outside the arc. Wimberly tacked on two points in the paint.

Leading the Rams 30-28 before the final quarter, the Panthers picked up their latest victory after knocking down 11 before the game concluded.

Pelham won 41-39 against the Rams.

Wimberly and Gennari knocked down two field goals each picking up a combined eight points. Kamari Hollis posted a single post from the free throw line, while Long added two points.

Long led the Panthers with 17 points totaled Thursday night. Wimberly followed Long with 11 points posted.

Pelham takes on Jemison on Tuesday, Jan. 24.