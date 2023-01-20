Pelham Public Library sets dates for February calendar events Published 1:31 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – February is a month chocked full of activities for the Pelham Public Library as they announce the upcoming events.

The Pelham Library Adult Craft Workshop will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 6-7 p.m. and is limited to 10 seats.

The “What Happened to You” book club will meet every Thursday in February from 4-6 p.m. “What Happened to You” is a self-help book written by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry.

The Understanding Medicare Seminar will be held every Thursday from 10-11 a.m. by Linda Reynolds, an independent insurance agent with 15 years of experience.

One-on-one tech help will be offered every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon and then again from 2-3 p.m.

The “Putting the Movement on the Move: 1961 Freedom Rides” event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. According to the Pelham Public Library’s official calendar, “This presentation will examine the stories and heroism of the Freedom Riders while also detailing the failures of leadership at the local, state, and federal levels.”

Poetry Night will be hosted by poet Jamil Glenn and will offer an open mic for poets to showcase their work. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:45-7:30 p.m.

STEM Family Night: Science of Sports will be held on Monday, Feb. 20 from 6-7:00 and will be hosted by The Science Lady from Dynamic Education Adventures. Space is limited, and registration is required. Light dinner and snacks will be provided at the first 30 minutes of the event.

More information about events offered by the Pelham Public Library can be found at Pelham.librarycalender.com.