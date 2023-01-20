Shelby Crossings seeks to help kids ‘Level Up’ Published 7:46 am Friday, January 20, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – The Church at Shelby Crossings will kick off its new “Level Up” ministry to children and families in the Calera area on Saturday, Jan. 28. Level Up is aimed at aiding in the spiritual, academic and physical growth of children in grades K-3 in and around Calera. It will take place on the Shelby Crossings campus one Saturday a month during the school year, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our church to invest in families in our community,” said Ken Letson, who serves as senior pastor at Shelby Crossings. “It is a creative way for us to love our neighbors, and to help them to be the best they can be academically and spiritually. I can’t wait to see how the Lord is going to use this new ministry.”

Each month’s schedule will include math and reading skills practice lessons, created by certified teachers, as well as fun recreational games, a Bible lesson and a healthy lunch. Level Up is completely free, but spots are limited and registration is required.

Shelby Crossings member Theresa Preston is coordinating the new ministry, with the help of volunteers from the church.

“We are excited to partner with our community to take the hearts and minds of children to the next level,” Preston said. “We saw a need in our area to come alongside parents and teachers to help children educationally, while also providing a safe time for fun and fellowship. Our desire is to offer a loving and welcoming environment for learning, and a healthy lunch as well.”

Parents can register their children, in grades K-3, online at the following link: Shelbycrossings.com/level-up

The Church at Shelby Crossings is located at 532 George Roy Parkway in Calera, next to Camping World.