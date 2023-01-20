University of Montevallo purchases apartment complexes for $1 million Published 3:41 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Two apartment complexes have been purchased for $1 million to provide student housing by the University of Montevallo, one located at College Park in front of the track and field complex and the other building located in front of the baseball complex. The land has been purchased for $1 million.

This on-campus housing and first priority will be offered to seniors and juniors. The apartments can accommodate four students per unit.

The land was purchased on Jan. 13, and students can expect to move in after Friday, Feb. 10 when the plan is presented to the Board of Trustees. If the plan receives approval, students will be given the ability to move into the facility.

“We have not brought this to the students’ attention yet, we are waiting for it to be finalized,” said Director of Housing and Residence Life John Denson. “It is not official until the Board of Trustees approves everything on Feb. 10. At that point, we will start promoting it to the students. I can tell you that we have complete confidence that it will be very popular with students.”

Denson said it is expected that only seniors and juniors of the university will be living in the complex during its first year.

“We are very excited to be able to provide the option of apartment-style living,” Denson said. “We know that it is very popular with college students.”

More information on the University of Montevallo’s housing options can be found at the official University of Montevallo website at Montevallo.edu.