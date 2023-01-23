ACS opens 2023-2024 Pre-K registration Published 9:15 am Monday, January 23, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Registrations is now open for First Class Pre-K programs for the 2023-2024 school year.

The program is open to all children four years of age, on or before Sept. 1. Children who are eligible for kindergarten are not eligible for Pre-K.

“The Pre-K program is a wonderful opportunity for the children of the Alabaster community,” said Mark Gray, coordinator of elementary education for Alabaster City Schools. “We are fortunate to have three classes at each school, Creek View and Meadow View.”

Registration takes place through March 9 and is for parents who wish to have their child entered in the lottery drawing. The drawing will be held on March 16, and those who register will receive an email with the link to the live stream of the drawing. Registering early does not increase the chances of one’s child getting into the program.

Enrollees must provide proof of residence and a copy of the child’s birth certificate. Upon enrollment, a child’s immunization record must be provided to the school or program.

Public school system Pre-K programs may have zoning requirements that determine eligibility for attending a program at a particular school, as such, those with concern may contact the school for attendance zone information.

Pre-registration is open until March 9. Those interested in pre-registering can apply online at Prek.alaceed.alabama.gov.