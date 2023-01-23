Helena knocks down Briarwood Published 2:17 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA — Helena continues to dominate in the 6A Area 8 region after picking its third area win against the Briarwood Lions on Friday, Jan. 20. A powerful defensive run in the first half led to a 50-33 victory for the Huskies.

Josh Williams carried the Huskies in the first quarter after posting all of Helena’s 12 points from two baskets outside the arc and three inside the paint.

Briarwood trailed 12-7 with Josh Thompson and Caleb Keller knocked down four points each, while Zach Lamey tacked on a three-point field goal.

Helena’s defense applied pressure onto Briarwood before the first half concluded during the second quarter. The Lions were limited to only four points from a field goal from Drear Mears and Keller.

The Huskies knocked down six out of their eight free throw attempts in the second quarter. Ian Johnigan made free throws and knocked down a basket outside the arc.

William picked up a single point from the free throw line along with a basket in the paint. Owen Davis and Torrey Ward posted a point each.

The Huskies led 22-15 before the start of the second half.

Helena continued to increase its separation between them and Briarwood in the third quarter. The Lions were only able to post five points. Garrett Witherington and Lamey tacked on two points each, while Thompson added a point from the free throw line.

Johnigan dominated in the third quarter for the Huskies after going four for four from the free throw line, while adding on a single field goal. Williams posted seven points from two baskets inside the arc and one outside.

Davis picked up two points inside the paint.

Briarwood managed to outscore the Huskies by one point in the fourth quarter, however, the separation Helena had already created made it impossible for a comeback.

Helena took down Briarwood 50-33.

The Huskies posted 12 points in the fourth quarter from five different players, while the Lions picked up 13 points from four different players.

Williams was Helena’s leading scorer with 26 points, while Johnigan followed with 12 points.

Lamey and Mear knocked down eight points each for the Lions.

Briarwood travels to Sylacauga on Tuesday, Jan. 24, while Helena takes on Pelham on Friday, Jan. 27.