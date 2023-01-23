Kenneth Paschal appointed as vice chair of House Military and Veteran Affairs committee Published 3:07 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY COUNTY – Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter announced on Monday that State Rep. Kenneth Paschal will serve as vice chair of the House Military & Veterans Affairs Committee during the current quadrennium and will also hold seats on the House Education Policy and House Constitution Campaigns and Elections committees.

“Since joining the Alabama House, Rep. Paschal has proven himself to be a strong leader who does his homework and remains informed about the issues before the body,” Ledbetter said. “He will be a strong asset as vice chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee as we work to meet the needs of current and former service members and their dependents.”

Paschal said he appreciated the confidence placed in him by the House leadership and believes his 21 years of experience in the U.S. Army will bring a needed perspective to the deliberations of the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

“As a former first sergeant in the U.S. Army, past American Legion post commander and lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, I understand the needs and concerns of current and former members of our nation’s military,” Paschal said. “I look forward to using my vice chair position to stand up for the men and women who have answered the call to duty and reside in Alabama.” Elected to the Alabama House during a 2021 special election, Paschal said the other House committees upon which he will serve deal with equally weighty and important issues.

“Providing our children with a public education that prepares them for the 21st century workplace and ensuring that Alabama’s elections are honest, accurate, and efficient are important duties of our state government,” Paschal said. “I take seriously the great responsibility that comes with serving on the committees that guide public education policy and govern how our elections are run.”

In addition, Paschal was selected to serve as vice chair of the Alabama U.S.A. Semiquincentennial Commission, which was created by statute and tasked with organizing events recognizing the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.