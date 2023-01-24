Ernest Muck Clement Jr

Ernest Muck Clement Jr, 85, of Calera, Alabama, passed away January 20, 2023. A funeral and celebration of Clem’s life is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.  Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 190 Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana, Alabama.  A light luncheon buffet will follow at the church. Bishop Clint Panter will officiate the ceremony.  The family requests that donations be made to Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana, Alabama.

