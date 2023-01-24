Pelham Parks and Recreation brings back Goat Yoga Published 9:37 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – For those who wish to take part in a relaxing session of yoga, it can now be done alongside a furry friend. Pelham Parks and Recreation will bring back its Goat Yoga event on Tuesday, April 18.

“We’ve all heard the health benefits of yoga,” a Pelham Parks and Recreation Facebook post said. “(It provides) increased muscle strength. tone, increased flexibility, energy and more.”

The event will be held in the Pelham City Park football field from 5-7 p.m., and group sessions will be 15 minutes each.

“Why, you may ask, would you do yoga with a goat?” said the Pelham Parks and Recreation Facebook post. “Goats are very calm animals by nature. They are peaceful and gentle with people, especially when people are focused and still. Come join us for a fun night. Each session is 15 minutes, and you will practice basic yoga moves while the goats climb, jump and love on you.”

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a camera to take pictures with the baby goats. Children under the age of 13 who wish to take part must be accompanied by an adult.

The price of the class is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required. Those who wish to register can contact Alicia Walters at 205-621-4773.