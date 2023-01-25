Alabaster City Council approves bid to fill in skate park bowl Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved streetlights for a subdivision, authorized an agreement for Cyber Liability Insurance and awarded a bid to fill a skate park bowl at Veterans Park during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

The city council approved a resolution to allow the mayor to sign an agreement with Risk Placement Services for the 2023 Cyber Liability Insurance Policy for the city in an amount of $23,535.18.

“I want to commend our IT department for doing a fantastic job of keeping this premium reasonable,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said. “It’s one of those things that you don’t know you need it till you need it. I’ve had commercial clients—they’ve had ransomware and cyber-attacks. We know there are some municipalities around the state that have had them. I appreciate what IT is doing to manage that risk and keep this premium low.”

Additionally, the city council approved a bid to fill the skate park bowl at Veterans Park. This approved bid is from Oak Mountain Construction Company in the amount of $68,312.

With the bid approved, OMCC is going to fill in the bowl. Currently, there has to be supervision at the skate park to watch over the bowl in case of an accident.

Following the approval of the resolution, the city announced that the skate park will be closed on Feb. 10 and will tentatively reopen in early May after construction and repairs are completed.

In other news, the Alabaster City Council approved the following resolutions: