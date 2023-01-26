CBA to become affiliate of The Shelby County Chamber Published 2:49 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Chelsea Business Alliance will become an official affiliate organization of The Shelby County Chamber, according to an official press release by The Shelby County Chamber.

“On behalf of the current Chelsea Business Alliance’s Board of Directors, we believe this closer affiliation with The Shelby County Chamber will be extremely beneficial to Chelsea businesses,” said Georgie Lay, president of the Chelsea Business Alliance. “The increased opportunities Chelsea businesses will receive—access to business information, workshops, increased visibility county-wide—coupled with the Chamber staff’s support for our luncheon programs, is a win-win.”

This effort began as a Chamber initiative in 2020, Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said.

“With this closer affiliation, the Chamber will be able to provide more direct support to the existing business community and those actively looking to expand into the Chelsea market,” Mancer said.

The CBA’s programming will continue in 2023 with quarterly luncheon meetings and several networking events, coordinated by The Shelby County Chamber’s staff. Quarterly luncheons will continue to be held at the Chelsea Community Center, and networking events will be held at various locations throughout the city of Chelsea.

“This closer affiliation truly is a working partnership for everyone, and we’re excited about the future opportunities,” said Joseph Buff, owner and agent of Farmers’ Insurance. “The future is bright for Chelsea businesses because of this working affiliation with The Shelby County Chamber.”

Buff will serve as the 2023 CBA chair and Lay will serve as 2023 vice chair. Other leaders for CBA in 2023 include: Karee Hughes of Renasant Bank, Richy Parrish of Soul Ink Printing, Melyssa Boggan of Alabama Outdoor Professionals, Diane Thomas of PostNet Chelsea and Chris Mundy of Columbiana Tractor.

Those interested in additional information about the Chelsea Business Alliance may contact Kirk Mancer at The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542 or via e-mail

At Kirk@shelbychamber.org.