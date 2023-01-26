Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business Published 10:23 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

1 of 4

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster.

The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business.

“Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate 10 years of afternoon beers with friends, date nights and Sunday family dinners. Over the years, we’ve hosted countless birthday parties, retirement celebrations, baby showers, weddings, and even a few funerals. All of thi s(is) because you trusted us with the important moments and we are so grateful. Thank you for supporting our small business in a location where many others had failed. Here’s to the next ten.”

Sterling Gros, owner of the Alabaster location of Champy’s, shared his thoughts on reaching 10 years of business.

“It’s very overwhelming in some aspects,” he said. “Anytime you start a new venture, especially with a restaurant, there is a high risk of failure. Lots of restaurants don’t make it. We were very fortunate to make it past that two-year mark and now that we’re on to 10 years, (it) seems like almost a lifetime ago.”

Gros shared his perspective on the aspects that make Champy’s a standout business.

“Really our people make it standout,” he said. “Having a nice welcome environment where people can come in and feel at home and then also making sure that our food is the highest quality and being able to be consistent.”

Gros expressed his thanks for those that helped the business make it this far.

“We couldn’t do it without our great staff,” he said. “In particular I’d like to highlight Meagan Ward. She is our manager who has been with us since the first day we opened. She’s just been a great employee and friend and we enjoy having her.”

Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is located at 10695 Highway 119, 35007 in Alabaster and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We live here in the Alabaster community and don’t plan on going anywhere,” Gros said. “(We) look forward to serving you for years and years.”