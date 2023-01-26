Thompson downs Tuscaloosa County in big area win Published 10:06 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors were in a must-win situation and responded with a huge area victory at home Tuesday, Jan. 24 over the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats by a final of 55-41.

It was a tight contest the entire first half as the two area foes exchanged blows. The Wildcats won a tight contest 56-51 back on Jan. 10, and the rematch was set to be a fight to the finish.

Thompson got baskets from four different players as the Warriors and Wildcats battled to a 12-12 tie at the end of the opening quarter.

The defense allowed only two 3-pointers in the second quarter while Carson Pringle added two more from the field to lead the Warriors with seven points to help Thompson to a 22-18 lead at the end of the first half.

Jose Gonzalez got hot next for Thompson scoring the team’s first seven points while fellow senior Tre Adolphus tacked on five points of his own.

His last basket finished off the third quarter, giving the Warriors a 38-28 lead heading into the game’s final stanza.

The Wildcats had relied upon the three ball to keep up hitting on six through the first three quarters, but they weren’t able to sustain that pace hitting one more in the fourth quarter, unable to cut the deficit back to single digits the rest of the game.

Pringle added five more points, while Xzayvion Childress sunk a couple more baskets to help Thompson close out the win.

Carson Pringle led all scorers with 14 points, Jose Gonzalez threw in nine with Xzayvion Childress adding seven more.