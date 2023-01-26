Vincent improves to 5-0 in area play with win over Knights Published 12:51 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The Vincent Yellow Jackets bounced back from their first loss in six games with an area victory on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Westminster at Oak Mountain.

The Jackets, who lost by three in their previous outing, remained determined to host this year’s area tournament and looked the part with a 22-point, 52-30 victory.

Vincent actually faced an early deficit, but the Yellow Jackets were able to put together an impressive effort defensively over the final three quarters to pull away for the win.

In the early going, the Jackets fell into a 14-9 hole after Westminster knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and totaled 14 points.

Meanwhile, Vincent had a somewhat slow start offensively with three made field goals and one 3-pointer in the frame.

The momentum, however, quickly shifted in the second quarter with opposite showings from the two teams.

Vincent flipped a switch offensively, while the Knights struggled from the field.

Westminster made two more 3-pointers but only totaled nine points in the period, while Vincent bounced back with an impressive 17 points.

Skyler McCrimon got his big night started with seven points in the period, while Tray Youngblood and Ray Albright each totaled four points in addition to a made shot from Easton Fields.

With that, the Yellow Jackets flipped a five-point deficit into a 26-23 halftime advantage.

In the third quarter, Vincent’s offense cooled off for its worst quarter of the game, but five points from Goodman still helped the team score eight in the frame.

That was enough to extend the lead, as the Vincent defense continued an impressive effort. The Yellow Jackets only gave up one field goal and three total points in the period to extend the advantage to 34-26 going to the final period.

That momentum defensively led to a strong finish on both ends of the floor.

The Jackets saved their best quarter for last, totaling 18 points in the fourth quarter, while the defense again stifled the Westminster offense by allowing a lone field goal for the second period in a row.

That led to Vincent limiting Westminster to four points in the final quarter and putting away the 22-point win.

Vincent improved to 5-0 in area play with the win. Goodman led three scorers in double figures with 13 points, while McCrimon finished with 12 and Blake Allums with 10.