ACS cafeterias receive perfect 100’s Published 2:19 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

1 of 5

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – For the first time, all Alabaster City School cafeterias received perfect 100’s on health inspection scores.

“(We are) so proud of our child nutrition staff in Alabaster City Schools,” said Heather McDermott, child nutrition director for ACS. “They work so hard every day to bring the best quality food to our students. Congratulations on your hard work.”

The following ACS schools received perfect scores:

Creek View Elementary

Meadow View Elementary

Thompson Intermediate

Thompson Middle

Thompson High

Those who wish to keep up to date with ACS can do so by following its official Facebook page.