ACS cafeterias receive perfect 100’s

Published 2:19 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Noah Wortham

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – For the first time, all Alabaster City School cafeterias received perfect 100’s on health inspection scores.

“(We are) so proud of our child nutrition staff in Alabaster City Schools,” said Heather McDermott, child nutrition director for ACS. “They work so hard every day to bring the best quality food to our students. Congratulations on your hard work.”

The following ACS schools received perfect scores:

  • Creek View Elementary
  • Meadow View Elementary
  • Thompson Intermediate
  • Thompson Middle
  • Thompson High

Those who wish to keep up to date with ACS can do so by following its official Facebook page.

More Alabaster Reporter

County releases comprehensive plan

Birmingham Boys Choir to hold concert at THS

Fastpace Health clinic opens in Alabaster

Chamber holds eighth annual Business Outlook Conference, provides update on Shelby Forward Campaign

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...