ACS cafeterias receive perfect 100’s
Published 2:19 pm Friday, January 27, 2023
1 of 5
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
ALABASTER – For the first time, all Alabaster City School cafeterias received perfect 100’s on health inspection scores.
“(We are) so proud of our child nutrition staff in Alabaster City Schools,” said Heather McDermott, child nutrition director for ACS. “They work so hard every day to bring the best quality food to our students. Congratulations on your hard work.”
The following ACS schools received perfect scores:
- Creek View Elementary
- Meadow View Elementary
- Thompson Intermediate
- Thompson Middle
- Thompson High
