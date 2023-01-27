Arrest reports for Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21 Published 3:42 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21.

Alabaster

Oct. 28

-Shamiya Qua’Dai Embry, 21, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 16

-Caleb Daniel Lantrip, 18, of Gardendale, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Miguel Angel Dias Reyes, 36, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.

-Connor Brayden Hensley, 18, of Gardendale, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Naomi Holloway, 61, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

Jan. 17

-Bryan Jesus Vargas, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Wyatt Carl Webb, 18, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd.

-Santos Maurico Alvarado Del Cid, 27, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 18

-Margaret Elisabeth Lipscomb, 20, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Cindy Renae Clinkscales, 51, of Sterrett, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Jan. 19

-Kristopher Addison Rumph, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Jan. 20

-John Parker Crosier, III, 54, of Calera, shoplifting theft of property 4th.

-Cori Donnell Rhodes, 40, of Alabaster, FTA – traffic.

-Apryl Marcia Bush Phillips, 48, of Tarrant, alias warrants and failure to comply with court order.

Helena

Jan. 15

-Timothy Smith, 55, driving under the influence -alcohol.

Jan. 17

-Michael Devon Burroughs, 27, fugitive from justice.

-Stacie Denise Collins, 52, bail jumping second degree.

Jan. 21

-Bernardo Antonio Retana Gutierrez, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Jan. 16

-Cody Leann George, 37, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 17

-Arturo Lopez Correa, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Donna Williams Reneau, 53, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 21

-Amanda Howard Smith, 44, of Montevallo, obstruction – violation of a domestic violence.

Pelham

Jan. 15

-Joshua Gardner, 32, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Yessenia Monteagudo Munoz, 33, of Miami, Fla., prohibited activities – commercialized sex.

-Zuleira Ruesga Caraballo, 35, of Miami, Fla., prohibited activities – commercialized sex.

-Randall Dickinson, 40, of Double Springs, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Jan. 16

-James Warren, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Reba Hastings, 28, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Jan. 18

-Brian Davenport, 38, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items and theft of property fourth degree – vehicle parts.

Jan. 19

-Nazari Abolfazl, 46, of Helena, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

Jan. 20

-Daniel Randall, 30, of Bessemer, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Mark Winston, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

Jan. 21

-Pedro Jacinto, 23, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Edmund Randall, 44, of Midfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Arbelio Ramirez, 24, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.