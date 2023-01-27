Arrest reports for Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21
Published 3:42 pm Friday, January 27, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21.
Alabaster
Oct. 28
-Shamiya Qua’Dai Embry, 21, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree.
Jan. 16
-Caleb Daniel Lantrip, 18, of Gardendale, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Miguel Angel Dias Reyes, 36, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.
-Connor Brayden Hensley, 18, of Gardendale, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Naomi Holloway, 61, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
Jan. 17
-Bryan Jesus Vargas, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Wyatt Carl Webb, 18, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd.
-Santos Maurico Alvarado Del Cid, 27, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 18
-Margaret Elisabeth Lipscomb, 20, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Cindy Renae Clinkscales, 51, of Sterrett, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Jan. 19
-Kristopher Addison Rumph, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
Jan. 20
-John Parker Crosier, III, 54, of Calera, shoplifting theft of property 4th.
-Cori Donnell Rhodes, 40, of Alabaster, FTA – traffic.
-Apryl Marcia Bush Phillips, 48, of Tarrant, alias warrants and failure to comply with court order.
Helena
Jan. 15
-Timothy Smith, 55, driving under the influence -alcohol.
Jan. 17
-Michael Devon Burroughs, 27, fugitive from justice.
-Stacie Denise Collins, 52, bail jumping second degree.
Jan. 21
-Bernardo Antonio Retana Gutierrez, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Jan. 16
-Cody Leann George, 37, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 17
-Arturo Lopez Correa, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Donna Williams Reneau, 53, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 21
-Amanda Howard Smith, 44, of Montevallo, obstruction – violation of a domestic violence.
Pelham
Jan. 15
-Joshua Gardner, 32, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Yessenia Monteagudo Munoz, 33, of Miami, Fla., prohibited activities – commercialized sex.
-Zuleira Ruesga Caraballo, 35, of Miami, Fla., prohibited activities – commercialized sex.
-Randall Dickinson, 40, of Double Springs, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
Jan. 16
-James Warren, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Reba Hastings, 28, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
Jan. 18
-Brian Davenport, 38, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items and theft of property fourth degree – vehicle parts.
Jan. 19
-Nazari Abolfazl, 46, of Helena, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.
Jan. 20
-Daniel Randall, 30, of Bessemer, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Mark Winston, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
Jan. 21
-Pedro Jacinto, 23, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Edmund Randall, 44, of Midfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Arbelio Ramirez, 24, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.