Birmingham Boys Choir to hold concert at THS Published 8:36 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Birmingham Boys Choir is gearing up to perform in Alabaster for a special Valentine’s Day show entitled, “Love, Magic and Music.”

The event will be held Feb. 12 at Thompson High School in the school’s Performing Arts Center, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and will feature both the Birmingham Boys Choir and master magician David Garrard.

Operations Manager with the Birmingham Boys Choir, Charlotte Rumore, said there are currently 100 choristers that will be singing, which are called concert choristers. There are also 40 junior choristers who sing in the group’s Christmas and spring concerts.

“The tradition of men’s and boy’s choirs dates back more than 1,000 years,” Rumore said. “For those unfamiliar with the Birmingham Boys Choir, they can expect to see over 100 boys ages 10 to 18 and hear choral excellence with an identifiable ‘boy’ sound. Most of our concerts will include sacred literature, as per the heritage of men and boys’ choirs, but for this concert being so close to Valentine’s Day, and being so closely associated with the magic of David Garrard, we will be singing songs of love and romance. It is not their normal fare, especially for our younger boys, but they do seem to be enjoying learning the music. It is going to be a great show.”

This is the first time for the Birmingham Boys Choir to perform at the Thompson High School Performing Arts Center and Rumore said they are excited to have the opportunity to perform at such an “incredible” venue.

David Garrard, will also be performing his magic show, where he has been performing and entertaining for more than 50 years.

According to information in his bio, Garrard is well-respected within the world of magic and has created several popular tricks that have been featured on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2007, Garrard’s magic kicked off Thunder Over Louisville, which featured the largest fireworks show in North America.

Garrard is an alumnus of The Atlanta Boys Choir where he sang with the choir for six years, during which he sang a solo at Town Hall in New York City.

Tickets for the performance are available on Eventbrite. Adult tickets can be purchased for $15 with a $2.85 fee. Children ages 10 and under are free.

For more information about the event, visit www.birminghamboyschoir.org.