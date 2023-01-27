Chelsea girls grab 20th win in area victory against Oak Mountain Published 10:21 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

1 of 13

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The Chelsea girls basketball team finished area play on a high note Friday, Jan. 27 by picking up their 20th win of the season.

Not only that, but coming off a 60-12 win against Spain Park Tuesday night, the Hornets closed area play with two straight victories thanks to their 50-36 win over rival Oak Mountain.

That earned the Eagles the two seed going into the area tournament, which sets up a third battle this season with Oak Mountain in the opening round for a spot in the area championship game and Sweet 16.

Despite the 14-point win, the regular-season area finale was tightly contested throughout.

Chelsea was able to grab the early lead in the opening quarter, but Oak Mountain had an answer most of the way.

Sophia Brown, however, hit a 3-pointer late in the opening quarter that gave the Hornets a 10-7 lead going to the second quarter.

Chelsea came out and extended the lead to five early in the second quarter with another basket, but Oak mountain followed with a 3-pointer that quickly brought the Eagles back to within two points.

Then, just as it looked like the Hornets were going to start to create some separation before the half, the Eagles found another response, trimming an 18-12 deficit to two points.

But, just before the half ended, Brown was able to power her way through the lane for a floater off the glass to give Chelsea a 20-16 advantage at the half.

Out of the half, the trend of back-and-forth continued for the two teams.

Chelsea created slight separation, and Oak Mountain battled right back.

It eventually led to the Eagles drawing to within two points with 2:30 left in the third quarter at 25-23.

That, however, is when the Hornets shifted gears.

They ended the third quarter on a 10-0 run that finally gave them the separation they needed with a 35-23 lead going to the final quarter.

Oak Mountain was able to trim the deficit down to as little as eight in the final quarter, but the Eagles got no closer, as Chelsea finished strongly to close out the win.

Haley Trotter led the Hornets with 19 points and 13 rebounds to put together a double-double, while Brown finished her night with 14 points.