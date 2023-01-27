Fastpace Health clinic opens in Alabaster Published 7:55 am Friday, January 27, 2023

1 of 3

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Roughly 200 patients have been seen since opening day Jan. 9 at the new walk-in urgent care clinic in Alabaster located off of Highway 119.

“Things have gone really well since opening,” said Nancy Stockwell, Fastpace Marketing Project Coordinator. “We are currently closed on the weekends, but so far we have been really pleased with how things have gone.”

Fastpace Health, located at 9149 Highway 119, offers a walk-in space for patients to receive healthcare including an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing and x-ray capabilities. Care provided to patients includes a wide range of illnesses with walk in-urgent, primary and preventative health care services.

There are multiple exam rooms at the Alabaster location, and patients can take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.

“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Alabaster,” said Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil in a release. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community and we have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.”

This is the second location of Fastpace Health to open in Alabama, with the first location in the state opening in Hueytown, according to Stockwell. Currently there are more than 200 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana for Fastpace clinics. There are currently 5 individuals employed at the Alabaster location.

Stockwell said anyone needing to visit the clinic can make an appointment in advance or walk-in.

“We want to make this fast and efficient for everyone so it is really whatever serves the needs of the patient,” Stockwell said.

Currently, the location hours for Alabaster are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The clinic can be reached by calling at 659-242-5456.

For more information, visit www.fastpacehealth.com/location/alabaster.