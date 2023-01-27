Land transactions for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20

The following land transactions occurred between Jan 17 through Jan 20.

Jan. 17

-William Franklin Jones to John Mason Houghland, for $1,550,000, for Lot 193 in Shoal Creek.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha J. Wilson, for $375,900, for Lot 1354 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-U.S. Bank National Association to Honcho LLC, for $152,880, for Lot 66 in Union Station Phase II.

-CV & CB LLC to Blue Agave Enterprises LLC, for $525,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brandon Wayne Hudson to Nicholas D. Thomas, for $500,000, for Lot 16 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Map.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $279,000, for Lot 2 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-Scott A. Thomasino to Keena H. Johnston, for $255,000, for Lot 51 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Samantha Wilson to Holland Hucks Buchanan, for $555,000, for Lot 1505 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Andres Celedonio Hermosillo Gomez to Jimmy Quebodeaux, for $110,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-William B. Hall to Douglas O. Mims, for $270,000, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Chris Maniscalco to Caleb M. Pittman, for $399,999, for Lot 4 in Old Mill Trace.

-Joel Scott Morton to William Henry Morton, for $79,345, for Lot 7 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Joel Scott Morton to Joel Scott Morton, for $79,345, for Lot 7 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Xzavier J. Winston to Jason Richardson, for $375,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Quinn J. Harris to Rachael White Arledge, for $250,000, for Lot 40 in St. Charles Place Phase Three Sector 3.

-REI Nation LLC to Brooksbank Capital LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 10 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Kenneth O. Wyatt to Kimberly Ann Wyatt, for $13,850, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Kenneth O. Wyatt to Kimberly Ann Wyatt, for $159,430, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-AR Properties LLC to Columbiana Four LLC, for $314,340, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Shelby Medical Partners LLC to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $4,000,000 for Lots 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Caitlin M. Dale to JBLT Series LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 59 in Wyndham Cottages Phase I.

-Citizens Bank of Fayette to F B H Corp, for $95,450, for Lots 33, 38, 39, 40 and 43 in Norwick Forest Third Sector First Phase.

-Dallas Lynn Newman to Micah Hoge, for $255,000, for Lot 110 in Waterstone Phase 3.

Jan. 18

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Donna Lynne Johnson, for $1,135,345, for Lot 1329 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Anthony Ward, for $455,230, for Lot 621 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Leslie Hemphill to Honcho LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 501 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Joseph Darren Adkins to Melodie Pettway, for $218,000, for Lot 293 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Daniel Aylieff to Joseph Darren Adkins, for $335,000, for Lot 206 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Barbara McGiboney to B. Ray Investments LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Highlands First Addition.

-Donald O. Halvorson to Donald O. Halvorson, for $389,100, for Lot 88 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Two.

-Amy Hydrick Harrelson to Madison Knox, for $229,999, for Lot 37 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-Jean C. Harper to Matthew Lynn Fasnacht, for $269,500, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Barbara M. Hensley to Anna Marie Tyner, for $331,100, for Lot 320 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended Map.

-James P. Westfall to Mabrey Layne Marsalis, for $345,000, for Lot 163 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Ryan Summerville to Braxton S. Baker, for $260,000, for Lot 121 in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.

-Tim A. McDow to Lucas R. Beech, for $282,000, for Lot 85 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Eric Marsalis to Mark Christopher Smith, for $324,900, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Mark Christopher Smith to Timothy Kevin Ford, for $319,900, for Lot 87 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-John D. Cummings to Carolyn Mitchell, for $220,000, for Lot 45 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One.

-Faye S. Watkins to Faye S. Watkins, for $216,800, for Lot 249 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Kendrea B. Jones, for $943,653, for Lot 1334 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Joshua Shawn Williams to Jerry L. Shaw, for $576,500, for Lot 873 in Riverwoods Eight Sector Phase 2 Sector C.

-Jessica Williams to Zachary Andrew Thompson, for $180,000, for Lot 1 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Matthew A. Griffin to Katrina Cooper, for $240,000, for Lot 124 in Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two Builders Group Addition.

-Carol J. Reese to Krysten K. Griffin, for $209,900, for Lot 8 in Kings Meadow 2nd Sector.

-Anthony Ward to Hillary K. Edwards, for $299,900, for Lot 449 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Marty L. Tilley to Brenda J. Lewis, for $385,000, for Lot 85 in Saddle Lake Farms 2nd Addition Phase 2.

Jan. 19

-Rong Zhang Weng to Dana Wang, for $625,000, for Lot 2 in Hunters Gate.

-Caleb Michael Pittman to Courtney D. Pittman, for $248,710, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Virginia G. Bussie to Renaldo Martavious Johnson, for $290,000, for Lot 86 in Shelby Farms Final Plat.

-Edith Johnston to Samantha Danielle Kleman, for $166,500, for Lot A in Chandalar Town House Phase 2.

-Nina A. Turner to Jesus Manuel Sanchez Perez, for $60,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-JMB FP Investment Company LLC to Dana Downs Apartments of Murfreesboro LLC, for $4,745,763, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Grace Graham to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $242,000, for Lot 49 in Jameswood First Sector.

-Wendy Simons to Nicholas R. Mendez, for $978,000, for Lot 4 in Heather Point Second Addition to Kerry Downs Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ricky Sacha Alcocer, for $420,580, for Lot 249 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Brogdon Development Group LLC to Tall Timbers LLC, for $302,400, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

Jan. 20

-Timothy Dwight Stettheimer to Yarlardo Henderson, for $1,295,000, for Lot 621 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Martha P. Zedaker to Amy Burch, for $255,000, for Lot 64 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Andrew Jason Oaks, for $359,900, for Lot 1353 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Kurt W. Mikan to Bama Capital LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 11 in Round Table Subdivision.

-Charles Brandon Horton to Michael R. Lawley, for $186,200, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Bama Capital LLC to Aldridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 11 in Round Table Subdivision.

-Eulmer Gene Thrasher to Pamela Kay Thrasher, for $811,060, for Lot 23 in Southlake First Addition.

-Beverly R. Evans to Ashton Domingue, for $350,000, for Lot 33 in Villas Belvedere.

-Rhonda M. Lanier to Rhonda M. Lanier, for $10,000, for Lot 8 in Kingwood.

-Cheryl R. Bumpus to Lyles Black Griffin, for $425,000, for Lot 50 in Courtside at Brook Highland.

-Kerry R. Nivens to HCI Chelsea LLC, for $725,000, for Lot 1 in Atchisons Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.

-Wells Fargo Bank to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $370,650, for Lot 216 in Bent River Commons Sector 2.

-Sarah Sharon Yeager to Venada I. Peeples, for $580,000, for Lot 86 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Jessica Lov Parson to Miranda Elaine Dean, for $148,000, for Lot 99 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64 and 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Jesse Lee Fordham to Benjamin Bryan Holt, for $225,000, for Lot 19 in Green Valley Second Sector.

-James W. Adams to James Wesley Adams, for $27,154, for Lot 2 in Adams Subdivision North.

-James W. Adams to David G. Adams, for $44,836, for Lot 3 in Adams Subdivision North.

-Larry C. Camper to Jocelyn Stokes, for $320,000, for Lot 13 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Thomas E. Rivers to Tarmarc Abrams, for $95,000, for Lot 438 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase III.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Carly Parker Gonzalez, for $275,000, for Lot 7 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Jeffrey W. Isbell to Harold Koumpis, for $393,900, for Lot 21 in Chelsea Station.

