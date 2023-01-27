Panthers surf the Green Wave in latest victory Published 10:13 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

LEEDS – Pelham girls knocked down another win against Leeds this season. The Panthers’ defense limited the Green Wave to nine or fewer points to put together a 67-31 victory on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

In the opening quarter, Pelham picked up a 21-8 lead with Tiauna King and Laci Gogan both knocking down one basket outside the arc and three inside the arc.

Niles Daniel and Averi Smith totaled a combined three points.

The Panthers continued to create separation from Leeds with another 19 points posted before the first half concluded. Pelham’s defense applied pressure to the Green Wave, limiting them to only nine points in the second quarter.

King led Pelham’s offensive run before the break after going two-for-two from the free throw and picking up five points from two field goals. Gogan followed with a free throw and a basket outside the arc.

Shea Gallagher, Karma Wynn and Smith all went two-for-two from the free-throw line.

Pelham led 40–17 going into the second half

Returning from the break, the Panthers’ offense continued to dominate against Leeds as they knocked down another 19 points. Picking up 59-25 going into the final quarter.

King, Gogan and Wynn posted five points each, while Gallagher and Smith both knocked down two points in the paint.

Jaeda Hill led the Panthers with four points posted inside the arc. Taylor Howard and Gallagher totaled a combined four points.

King was Pelham’s leading scorer with 21 points, while Gogan followed with 18 points. Eight different players scored for the Panthers.

Pelham is now 14-11 overall and 2-1 in its area ahead of its area matchup against Helena on Friday, Jan. 27.