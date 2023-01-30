Briarwood defeats Calera Published 9:03 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood boys fended off the Calera Eagles Friday, Jan. 27 after the Lions gained the upper hand early on in the county matchup. Despite the Eagles’ best efforts to keep the game close, Calera fell to Briarwood 59-46.

Right out of the gates, the Lions picked up a 19-13 with Zach Lamey leading the Lions after knocking down one basket inside the arc and one outside the arc. Miles Gilbert followed Lamey after posting four points in the paint.

Grant Mears picked up a three-point field goal, while Matthias Lieb and William Llyod totaled a combined four points.

Calera’s Austin Brooks led with two baskets knocked down inside the arc and one outside the arc. Tierran Thomas picked up four points in the paint, while Jayden Robinson tacked on two.

The Lions finished off the first half with a 35-21 lead. Garrett Witherington led Briarwood’s offensive run in the second quarter after posting eight points. Witherington picked four of the eight points from the free-throw line.

Grant Mears knocked down another basket outside the arc along with Llyod. Josh Thompson added on two points in the second quarter.

Thomas led Calera before the first half concluded after knocking down two free throws and a field goal in the paint. Brandon Caldwell and DJ White totaled a combined four points.

Returning from the break, Briarwood continued to create more separation between them and the Eagles. However, the Eagles outscored the Lions by five points in the third quarter.

Calera knocked down 18 points in the third quarter with Brooks leading with four free throws and a two-pointer. Thomas went four for four from the free throw line, while Caldwell made two field goals totaling four points.

Lamey led the Lions with three field goals totaling nine points. Caleb Keller followed Lamey with a single basket knocked down in the paint and Drew Mears tacked on a point from the free-throw line.

Briarwood successfully maintained its lead into the final quarter and secured its 59-46 victory over Calera. Llyod and Witherington led the Lions with a single free throw and a two-pointer.

Lamey and Gilbert both went two for two from the free-throw line, while Grant Mears picked up one point.

Calera’s Chad Chambers knocked down the last basket outside the arc for the night, while Brooks picked up the last basket inside the paint. White and Robinson totaled a combined two points.