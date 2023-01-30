HFD trades red for orange and blue Published 11:29 am Monday, January 30, 2023

1 of 2

HOOVER – Two new fire trucks are on the way for the Hoover Fire Department, and the department is trading the traditional red for orange and blue.

The HFD will soon receive two aerial fire trucks with unique paint jobs complimenting the colors of local schools.

“We have a regular apparatus replacement plan, and one of our aerials was needing to be replaced and the other had some mechanical issues that we needed to replace,” Division Chief Duane Prater said. “It just happened to work out that both of those apparatus are assigned to those school district areas.”

Preparation and mounting is still being done on the trucks which are expected to arrive sometime in February, according to Prater.

“It was a perfect time to do something like this without looking like we are supporting one school or another,” Prater said.

An orange truck will be based at Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings Home and will represent the Hoover Buccaneers. A blue truck will be assigned to Fire Station No. 7 in the Inverness Community and will represent the Spain Park Jaguars.

“We have a good partnership with the school(s),” Prater said. “We have instructors in the school system teaching fire science as well as emergency medical technician classes. We teach CPR in the schools. We teach bleeding control and things like that for possible active shooters. We have a close relationship with them and help them out on a lot of different areas.”

More information on the Hoover Fire Department can be found on its official Facebook page located at Facebook.com/hooverfiredepartment.