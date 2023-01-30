Local teams compete in Last Chance Track and field meet Published 12:11 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – Chelsea, Pelham and Shelby County all attended the Last Chance Track and Field meet held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Chelsea’s Cady McPhail placed first in three events at the track meet Saturday morning. McPhail came in first place in the 800-meter run timing at 2:18.32, in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:57.88 and in the 3200-meter run timing at 11:29.82.

Mia Dunavant and Tyndal Ann Griffith followed McPhail in the 800-meter run. Dunavant finished in second place with a time of 2:18.58 and Griffith came in third place timing at 2:19.80.

Ty Carson came in second after McPhail in the 1600-meter run for the Hornets with a time of 4:59.85, while Juliette Edwards placed second in the 3200-meter timing at 11:42.50.

Lily Rigor placed second overall in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.08. Callie Wright followed in sixth place timing at 8.23 and Jadlyn Debardlabon finished in eighth place with a time of 8.27.

Rigor finished third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.55.

The girls relay team came in second in the 4×400-meter relay, third in the 4×200-meter relay and sixth in the 4×800-meter relay.

Jadlyn Debardlabon finished second in the long jump, while Alana McCulla in the pole vault.

Javiion Mitchell placed sixth in the 60-meter dash timing at 7.26, while Eryk Brown followed in seventh with a time of 7.26.

Parker Campbell finished first overall with a time of 9:45.17 3200-meter run. Hudson Williams followed Campbell in third place timing at 9:59.18.

The boys relay team came in 10th in the 4×400-meter relay, second in the 4×200-meter relay and fourth in the 4×800-meter relay.

In the long jump, Brandon Sims placed ninth, while Raymond Bridgeman came in fifth and Connor Gaines finished in 10th in the triple jump.

Pelham’s Emily Wester came in third place in the 1600-meter run timing at 5:20.93, while Mariah Mcgough finished in seventh place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.25. Timing at 10.17, Emma Grace Howard placed 10th in the 60-meter hurdles.

The girls relay team came in sixth in the 4×400-meter relay, seventh in the 4×200-meter relay and eighth in the 4×800-meter relay.

Jocelyn Elliott placed fourth in the high jump, while Howard came in 10th. Howard finished fifth overall in the triple jump.

William McGough finished in third place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.13. Jayden Hayes followed McGough in tenth place timing at 7.36.

Jaydon Harris placed ninth in the 400-meter run timing at 53.10. With a time of 4:44.62, Michael Kuper finished in seventh place in the 1600-meter run.

Anthony Sanders with a time of 9.20 finished in fourth place in the 60-meter run. Marshall Watts followed Sanders in fifth place timing at 9.23.

The boys relay team placed fifth overall in the 4×400-meter run, while Corey Perkins came in third place in the long jump and Tyler Mason finished in third in the shot put.

Shelby County’s Jane Matthew Reed finished ninth in the 400-meter dash, while Victoria Farish came in seventh in the shot put.