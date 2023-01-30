Pelham gets redemption in rivalry win against Helena Published 2:23 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

1 of 74

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers earned a major area win by a single point to county foe Helena on Friday, Jan. 27 in a tightly-contested 42-41 victory.

The Panthers were never in danger of a loss during their first-half run. Pelham put together an early lead in the first quarter after posting 12 points, while the defense limited Helena to nine points.

Out of the gate, Jackson Gemerk led the Panthers with four baskets knocked down from the free-throw line, while posting two points inside the paint. Kamari Hollis followed with two field goals totaling four points and a single free throw.

Helena’s Torrey Ward carried the Huskies with a basket knocked down inside and outside the arc. Owen Davis and Josh Williams tacked on a combined four points

Another strong offensive run by Pelham in the second quarter brought up the score 33-15 before the half, giving Pelham a strong chance at winning the matchup and hosting rights.

Germek put together seven points for the Panthers in the second quarter. Germek posted one point from the free-throw line and the other six points outside the arc.

Joe Wimberly and Hollis totaled a combined three points, while Dynarian Long tacked on two points.

Trevor Moore knocked down Helena’s last six points before the first half concluded.

The Huskies came out rejuvenated to start the second half, putting together an impressive comeback. Helena fired back with 20 points in the third quarter, while the defense limited the Panthers to only six more points before the final quarter.

Pelham lost their 18-point lead and trailed the Huskies 35-33 with only the fourth quarter left of the area matchup.

Helena’s Ian Johnigan helped pave the way for Helena’s comeback after picking up two baskets knocked down outside the arc and one made within the arc.

Jacob Satterfield followed with one basket knocked down outside the arc, while Joseph King posted one point from the free-throw line and two points inside the paint.

Williams and Ward totaled a combined four points.

Hollis went two-for-two from the free-throw line and tacked on two points inside the paint. Long added two points

The final quarter of the area matchup ended with a battle of the defenses after both teams put together strong offensive runs early on in the game.

Pelham successfully outscored Helena in the fourth quarter by three points to secure its 42-41 area victory.]

Ward posted Helena’s final three-point field goal of the evening, while Johnigan and King totaled a combined three points.

Hollis led Pelham in the final quarter with two field goals totaling a combined four points. Germek added the final three-point field goal for the Panthers, while Wimberly tacked on two points.

Germek totaled 17 points making him Pelham’s leading scorer for the night. Hollis followed Germek with 14 points posted.

Ward and Johnigan both knocked down 10 points each for the Huskies. Moore added.

With the win, Pelham improved to 2-2 in area play and will host the area tournament. Helena is now 3-1.